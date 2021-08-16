The Canadian Dollar Is Trading Slightly Lower In The USD/CAD 1.254 Area
Failure to take out support levels in both EUR/USD and EUR/GBP triggered return action higher in thin Summer trading conditions. EUR/USD 1.1704/1.1695 support is the current stop to the August dollar rally after last Wednesday's CPI print -" high, but in line with expectations -" couldn't give the extra push in the back. Sterling at EUR/GBP 0.8470 no longer benefited from the Bank of England's momentum early August when it delivered a fresh and more hawkish forward guidance. The currency pairs respectively closed at EUR/USD 1.1797 and at EUR/GBP 0.8504. Similar dynamics as in USD were at play in US yields. The August leap higher stranded on Wednesday followed by a rather steep drop on Friday as investors digested last week's supply operation well. An unexpectedly weak University of Michigan consumer confidence (lowest since December 2011) added to the mood and moves in USD and US yields. Details showed that consumers are becoming more reluctant to spend as higher prices bite. US yields declined by 1.5 bps (2-yr) to 8.2 bps (10-yr) in a daily perspective. The German yield curve flattened slightly with daily changes ranging from +0.8 bps (2-yr) to -1.5 bps (30-yr).
