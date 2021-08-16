Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

The Canadian Dollar Is Trading Slightly Lower In The USD/CAD 1.254 Area

By KBC Bank
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFailure to take out support levels in both EUR/USD and EUR/GBP triggered return action higher in thin Summer trading conditions. EUR/USD 1.1704/1.1695 support is the current stop to the August dollar rally after last Wednesday’s CPI print -” high, but in line with expectations -” couldn’t give the extra push in the back. Sterling at EUR/GBP 0.8470 no longer benefited from the Bank of England’s momentum early August when it delivered a fresh and more hawkish forward guidance. The currency pairs respectively closed at EUR/USD 1.1797 and at EUR/GBP 0.8504. Similar dynamics as in USD were at play in US yields. The August leap higher stranded on Wednesday followed by a rather steep drop on Friday as investors digested last week’s supply operation well. An unexpectedly weak University of Michigan consumer confidence (lowest since December 2011) added to the mood and moves in USD and US yields. Details showed that consumers are becoming more reluctant to spend as higher prices bite. US yields declined by 1.5 bps (2-yr) to 8.2 bps (10-yr) in a daily perspective. The German yield curve flattened slightly with daily changes ranging from +0.8 bps (2-yr) to -1.5 bps (30-yr).

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Usd#Gdp#Cad#The Bank Of England#Eur Gbp 0 8504#University Of Michigan#German#Asian#Usd Jpy#Taliban#Afghan#Chinese#Pboc#European#Focm#Norges Bank#Japanese#Liberals#The House Of Commons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Canada
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Dollar holds firm as risk aversion hammers Canadian dollar, Aussie

TOKYO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The safe-haven U.S. dollar hovered near a 9-1/2-month high against major peers on Friday, buoyed by fears that the Delta coronavirus variant could delay the global economic recovery. The greenback has also been boosted by expectations the Federal Reserve could still start to taper stimulus...
MarketsDailyFx

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Collapses to Fresh Yearly Low

Australian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: AUD/USD Weekly Trade Levels. Australian Dollar technical trade level update - Weekly Chart. AUD/USD collapses through key trend support – risk for further losses. Aussie support 7122, 7016-52 (key) - resistance 7281, bearish invalidation at 7328. The Australian Dollar plummeted more than 3% against the...
RetailForexTV.com

USD/CAD Price Retreats amid Upbeat Canadian Retail Sales

The USD/CAD pair dropped after reaching a major resistance zone. A temporary consolidation followed by a new higher high could bring new long opportunities. It could only test and retest the immediate support levels before jumping higher again. The USD/CAD price drops after reaching a major resistance area. The price action has printed a Pin … Continued.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: All eyes on Jackson Hole and chief Powell

The Delta variant and Fed’s tapering spurred demand for the greenback. Eyes turn to the Jackson Hole Symposium as investors are eager for additional clues. EUR/USD is technically bearish and could approach the 1.1500 figure next week. The EUR/USD pair trades at its lowest since November 2020 in the 1.1670...
Economyactionforex.com

Pound Tumbles Ahead Of UK PMIs As Global Sentiment Sours

It’s been a bruising week for sterling as investors have been selling riskier currencies and buying US dollars amid fresh jitters about the global growth outlook. A mixed bag of data out of the United Kingdom over the past week hasn’t helped matters for the pound and Monday’s flash PMI prints due at 08:30 GMT probably won’t either.
Retailactionforex.com

CAD Falls Despite Solid Retail Sales

The Canadian dollar is in negative territory for a fifth straight day. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2902, up 0.57% on the day. June Retail Sales rebounded nicely, with gains of 4.2% for Headline Retail Sales (4.4% exp.) and 4.7% for Core Retail Sales (4.6% exp.). In May, the headline read was -2.1% and core retail sales at -2.0%. The strong gains are attributable to the easing of Covid restrictions.
Worldactionforex.com

New Zealand Dollar Steadies

The New Zealand dollar has stabilized on Friday but is in negative territory for a fifth straight day. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.6824, down 0.04% on the day. It was quite the week for the RBNZ, which can take much of the responsibility for the New Zealand dollar tanking over 3% this week against the greenback. The RBNZ was widely expected to raise interest rates from 0.25% to 0.50% at its policy meeting, but an outbreak of Covid in New Zealand triggered a lockdown across the country. The central bank decided that this was not the time to hike rates, which would have made it the first major central bank to raise rates since the Covid pandemic hit in early 2020. The abrupt backtrack sent the New Zealand dollar sharply lower, and the currency has plunged 3.05% this week.
RetailFXStreet.com

USD/CAD retreats modestly from multi-month highs, stays in green near 1.2900

USD/CAD reached its highest level since January at 1.2949 on Friday. Crude oil prices trade in the negative territory. US Dollar Index consolidates weekly gains above 93.60. The USD/CAD pair extended its rally and touched its strongest level since January at 1.2949 during the European trading hours. In the early American session, the pair retreated modestly and was last seen rising 0.48% on a daily basis at 1.2891.
Retailactionforex.com

Canadian Dollar Stays Weak after Retail Sales

Canadian Dollar is trading as the worst performing one today and slightly weaker than expected retail sales data provide little help. Persistent weakness in oil price is weighing down the loonie, together with overall negative sentiment. Overnight development is unchanged that Dollar, Yen and Swiss Franc are the strongest while commodity currencies are the weakest. Sterling is under performing both Euro and Franc too.
Marketsactionforex.com

US Dollar Index Outlook: Dollar Hits New Multi-Month High

The dollar index extends gains into fifth straight day and hits new highest levels since early June on Friday. Global risk aversion on growing fears over consequences of fresh spread of Delta variant which already caused new lockdowns in some countries and overheated situation in Afghanistan, prompted investors from riskier assets into safe-haven US dollar.
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: US dollar remains the king of the safety-trade

FOMC minutes point to taper momentum at the July meeting. Markets await possible clarification in Fed policy from this week's Jackson Hole symposium. Modest safety trade raises USD/JPY despite falling Treasury yields. Global risk-aversion moving currency markets to the US dollar. FXStreet Forecast Poll sees USD/JPY gains out to one...
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Euro "in the Grip of a Strong Technical Downtrend" against the U.S. Dollar say Analysts

- Recovery requires German-U.S. yield spread to close again. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1590-1.1614. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Euro-to-Dollar exchange rate's dip below 1.17 marks a significant milestone in the U.S. Dollar's current onslaught and we hear from analysts that the trend is unlikely to be broken in the near-term, based on the relevant technical chart setups and fundamental drivers at play.
CurrenciesDailyFx

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Downside Risks as the US Dollar Soars

AUD/USD undermined by US Dollar strength and commodity price declines. Fed speakers around Jackson Hole to be closely watched for AUD direction. Risk assets to continue to be subject to Delta variant concerns. The Australian Dollar broke lower during a week where the US Dollar broadly strengthened. The Delta variant...
MarketsForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settled Slightly Higher

Gold futures edged up marginally on Friday even as the dollar continued to find some support amid Fed taper talks. Surging coronavirus cases, and geopolitical concerns following the developments in Afghanistan where the Taliban has taken control, prompted investors to lean towards the safe-haven commodity. The dollar index, which rose...
Stocksactionforex.com

Stocks to Head Lower in Worst Weekly Performance in 2 Months

Stocks look set to resume losses putting the Dow & S&P500 on track for the worst performance since mid May. Risk off dominated this week amid fears that the Fed could start tapering support as rising covid cases globally start to hamper the economic recovery. US futures. Dow futures -0.4%...
Currenciespoundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Tumbles Through 1.17 as Rally Unwinds

The GBP EUR exchange rate was -0.50% lower on Thursday as the recent rally in sterling began to unwind. The pair’s failure to hold gains above the yearly highs around 1.18 has seen profit-taking set in. The GBP to EUR has dropped to 1.1675 as traders fret about the latest...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar slides for 4th day as risk aversion ramps up

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.6% against the greenback * Touches its weakest level since July 20 at 1.2771 * Price of U.S. oil falls 3.1% * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar on Thursday fell to a nearly one-month low against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart, as concern about rising global coronavirus cases and potential cutting of stimulus by the Federal Reserve weighed on investor sentiment. The loonie was trading 0.6% lower at 1.2745 to the greenback, or 78.44 U.S. cents, extending a string of declines since the start of the week. It touched its weakest intraday level since July 20 at 1.2771. "The fragile commodities and risk backdrop" is likely to continue to weigh on the loonie in the near term, strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note. Stocks globally stumbled, bond yields fell and the safe-haven U.S. dollar notched a nine-month peak, while oil , one of Canada's major exports, dropped to its lowest since May. U.S. crude prices were down 3.1% at $63.42 a barrel. Circulation of the Delta variant in areas of low vaccination is driving transmission of COVID-19, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday. Also on Wednesday, the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting last month showed officials felt the employment benchmark for decreasing support for the economy "could be reached this year." A report from payroll services provider ADP showed that Canada added 221,300 jobs in July as the reopening of the economy led to hiring in the leisure and hospitality sector as well as trade, transportation and utilities. Canada's retail sales report for June is due on Friday. The retail sales data "may help to differentiate the CAD from its G10 peers amid a strong economic recovery and relatively contained delta-related hospitalizations," the Scotiabank strategists said. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year fell 2.1 basis points to 1.134%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

US Futures Tumble as Fed Signals Stimulus Tapering

US stock futures declined Thursday as traders digested the minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 0.9%, S&P futures declined 0.8%, and Nasdaq futures decreased 0.7%. Fed minutes released Wednesday pointed to the possibility that the central bank may start tapering its...
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD slides to 4-week low on US dollar strength, eyes 1.3600

The cable slides to 1.3652, investors eye the 1.3600 level. GBP/USD advances on a scarce UK calendar, broad dollar's strength. US Jobless Claims data improved to 348K vs 363K expected by economists. The British pound is down 0.59% at 1.3672. Earlier in the American session, the GBP/USD reached a new...

Comments / 0

Community Policy