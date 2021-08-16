Daily Tecnical Analysis

During the last trading session for the previous week, the corrective phase continued developing for the EUR/USD and the pair breached the resistance level of 1.1766. The next resistance lies at 1.1829. The forecast is for the pair to retest the support zone at 1.1711 once the corrective phase is complete. This week, investors’ attention will be focused on the data on the consumer price index for the euro area (Wednesday; 09:00 GMT) and the initial jobless claims for the U.S. (Thursday; 12:30 GMT).