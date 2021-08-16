Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Daily Tecnical Analysis

By DeltaStock Inc.
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the last trading session for the previous week, the corrective phase continued developing for the EUR/USD and the pair breached the resistance level of 1.1766. The next resistance lies at 1.1829. The forecast is for the pair to retest the support zone at 1.1711 once the corrective phase is complete. This week, investors’ attention will be focused on the data on the consumer price index for the euro area (Wednesday; 09:00 GMT) and the initial jobless claims for the U.S. (Thursday; 12:30 GMT).

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eur#Resistance Support#Intraweek#Cable
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Currenciesactionforex.com

The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

The European Central Bank does not intend to take any actions to suppress inflation now. Therefore, the situation with the euro will mainly depend on the dynamics of the dollar index. Trading recommendations. Support levels: 1.1620. Resistance levels: 1.1704, 1.1759, 1.1799, 1.1817, 1.1854, 1.1894, 1.1934, 1.1969. From a technical point...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Likely To Mainain Channel

During the first half of Thursday’s trading session, the EUR/USD currency pair surged by 30 pips or 0.26%. However, the exchange rate erased the earlier gains by the end of the trading session. Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H and daily time-frame charts. Most likely, the European single...
Marketsprojectmanagement.com

Feasibility Analysis

Every project starts with an idea or the problem statement/requirement . To go with that idea or not is based on feasibility analysis which entails out the viability of the project. How feasibility analysis is conducted ?. 1. Based on Market Research:. Analyze the idea/problem statement. Conduct proper research to...
CurrenciesForexTV.com

AUD/USD Daily Analysis: Price May Break 0.73 amid Dovish RBA Minutes

AUD/USD declines below 0.7350, surrounding near the lows. RBA officials reiterate that the rake hike is no possible before 2024. COVID hits Sydney with the highest infections on Monday. Risk-off sentiment can be seen through declining US 10-year yields. The AUD/USD pair analysis remains subdued amid prevailing risk-off sentiment and the RBA meeting minutes release. … Continued.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Charting a bear pennant on the daily sticks

EUR/USD posts small gains, bulls attempting the last dance?. Daily technical setup shows a potential bear pennant. Focus on Friday’s close is critical to gauge the next direction. EUR/USD is back in the green zone, reversing Thursday’s bearish momentum, as the US dollar remains on the back foot amid risk...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls struggle at key daily resistance

AUD/USD is trapped at a critical market structure within a sideways channel. The US dollar is the driving seat that could perk up again to prevent further gains. As per the prior analysis, AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls taking charge within sideways trading conditions, the market has indeed moved in to test the resistance of the 10-EMA and market structure.
Stocksfxempire.com

Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – August 8th, 2021

Dogecoin surged by 28.08% on Saturday. Following a 1.89% gain on Friday, Dogecoin ended the day at $0.2623. A mixed the start to the day saw Dogecoin fall to an early morning intraday low $0.2037 before making a move. Know where the Market is headed? Take advantage now with. Trading...
Currencieskitco.com

Bitcoin daily chart alert - Bulls hanging tough late this week - Aug. 20

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar are higher in early U.S. trading Friday. This week’s pause, or sideways price action, is not bearish. The bulls late this week are showing the power soon to keep their overall near-term technical advantage and to keep a price uptrend alive on the daily bar chart. Stay tuned!
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Wait, we are in a bear trend?

AUD/USD bears in charge in the long-term downtrend. US dollar takes on critical monthly resistance, will it hold above?. As per prior analysis, dated as far back as the start of the month, Chart of the Week: AUD/USD bears back in play, with reference made within to analysis as long as June of this year, it was a long time coming, but the breakout finally arrived this week.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD remains vulnerable near multi-month lows, just above mid-0.7100s

A combination of factors dragged AUD/USD lower for the fourth successive session on Thursday. The worsening COVID-19 situation and the risk-off mood weighed on the perceived riskier aussie. The Fed’s tapering plan acted as a tailwind for the greenback and also contributed to the downfall. The AUD/USD pair maintained its...
Marketsactionforex.com

USD/JPY Weekly Outlook

USD/JPY stayed in sideway trading last week and outlook is unchanged. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. On the upside, break of 110.79 will resume the rebound from 108.71 to retest 111.65 high. On the downside, break of 109.10 will target 108.71 support first. Firm break there will resume the decline from 111.65 and target 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 111.65 at 108.18 next.
Marketsactionforex.com

USD/CHF Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9154; (P) 0.9180; (R1) 0.9215;. Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral and outlook is unchanged. On the upside, break of 0.9241 resistance should resume the rise from 0.8925 through 0.9273. On the downside, break of 0.9098 will target 0.9017 support first. Further break there will likely resume the decline from 0.9471 through 0.8925 low.
MarketsForexTV.com

AUD/USD Daily Analysis: Bulls Pause Under 0.74, China Data Eyed

AUD/USD pair drops from the highs of last week as the new week begins. China’s data dump is eyed for further directional bias. Covid fear in Australia continues to press the pair. FOMC minutes can highly impact the pair. The AUD/USD price analysis shows some mild selling as the new week begins. The AUD/USD finds … Continued.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Ethereum, IOTA, BitTorrent Price Analysis: 21 August

Bitcoin’s climb above $48K spurred buying in the broader market but did not lead to a blowout. Ethereum consolidated between $3290.27 and $2977.68. IOTA, on the other hand, jumped 5.1% while eyeing its next resistance at $1.11. Further, with sustained higher highs, BitTorrent could topple over the $0.0046 resistance level.
Retailgoldprice.org

Gold Price Recap: August 16 - August 20

Happy Friday, traders. Welcome to our weekly market wrap, where we take a look back at these last five trading days with a focus on the market news, economic data and headlines that had the most impact on gold prices—and may continue to into the future—as well as the charts for silver, the US Dollar and other key correlated assets.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY recovers modestly, trades above 109.80 on improving mood

USD/JPY is edging slightly higher in the American session. Wall Street's main indexes are trading in the positive territory. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is posting modest daily gains. The USD/JPY pair dropped toward 109.50 area earlier in the day but reversed its direction in the second half of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy