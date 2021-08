FX Strategists at UOB Group noted further downside still remains on the cards in EUR/USD. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we highlighted that ‘while oversold, the weakness in EUR could break the very solid support at 1.1700’. Our view was not wrong as EUR dropped briefly to 1.1692, popped to 1.1742 before dropping back down again. While EUR could weaken further, the still oversold conditions suggest that EUR is unlikely able to break the major support at 1.1670 for now (next support is at 1.1640). Resistance is at 1.1720 followed by 1.1740.”