The Delta variant is just one of the clouds hanging over China's economy

By By Laura He, CNN Business
actionnewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina's economic recovery is slowing down — and it's not just the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 that has economists and government officials on alert. Chinese officials on Monday released new data on industrial production, investment and retail sales for July showing signs of weakness in the economy. Growth in industrial production was the slowest it has been in 11 months, rising by 6.4% from a year ago. Car production was slammed by the global shortage of semiconductors.

