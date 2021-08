On 28 May 2002, an FA-appointed independent commission decided by two to one that Wimbledon FC should be permitted to leave London and head north 60 miles, to the new town of Milton Keynes. One line from the report leapt immediately into infamy: the assertion that keeping Wimbledon in Wimbledon would not be in “the wider interests of football”. And returning to the decision years later, it is interesting to note how the commission understood those wider interests. In part, it professed to be worried about another team, likely Brentford, taking Wimbledon’s place in the league pyramid. But that alone would not do. The case for moving to Milton Keynes is made in terms not only practical but explicitly moral.