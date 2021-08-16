Would Pro Football Players Dominate MMA? | Part 1

Visit any online discussion about MMA and one will come across hypotheticals about how “A-plus” athletes from other sports would do in a cage. How would LeBron James fare in the Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight division? What about someone like Karl Malone, a generation earlier? But the most common version, by far, is speculation about American football players. After all, football is a sport that blends raw physical strength with speed and agility, served with a hearty helping of violence. The very question seems to imply that the athleticism of footballers, who are paid tens of millions of dollars, must be vastly better than that of mixed martial artists, since some UFC champions make a meager $200-300k per outing. Thus, following this line of reasoning, if current top football players turned their attention to MMA, they should dominate the sport, right? There are two important variations on this argument. One claims that pro footballers would dominate if they quit football to concentrate on MMA, while others claim that they would have had to start early, maybe even their late teens, before they had become heavily invested in football. In this column, we will examine the first one, leaving the other for next week.