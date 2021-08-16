Cancel
Maryland State

The Hidden Road In Maryland That Will Lead You To A Magnificent Overlook

By Jamie Alvarenga
Only In Maryland
Only In Maryland
 6 days ago

Sure, Maryland may not be as mountainous as western states, but we DO have mountains and we DO have scenic overlooks. The following overlook in the Old Line State is lesser-known and is so worth seeking out. Check out this hidden gem that offers glorious views of Maryland AND West Virginia. Read on for the details and bring your camera!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZmyK_0bSpYRc400
Have you ever heard of Point Lookout? No, we're not talking about the state park in Southern Maryland, we're talking about this hidden overlook that you'll find on the edge of Green Ridge State Forest.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b0Lbn_0bSpYRc400
Set your GPS for Carroll Road in the Little Orleans area. Once you approach the parking lot, park your vehicle and walk down the teeny set of stairs that leads to...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OrvVJ_0bSpYRc400
...this epic view! That winding river is the Potomac River. The middle portion is a sliver of West Virginia, and Maryland is on either side. How cool is that?!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hDPg2_0bSpYRc400
You'll definitely want to stay a while as you admire all of the little details. Bring some binoculars, and of course, a camera.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HQ6YY_0bSpYRc400
This is a pleasant place to visit year-round, and of course, especially during autumn. The reds, oranges, and yellows are incredibly vibrant from this perfect perch.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f3JPk_0bSpYRc400
It's not uncommon to spot motorcycles here, as the local roads are great for scenic drives as well. While you're in the area, consider also camping or checking out the vast variety of trails.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2apPmo_0bSpYRc400
Learn more about Green Ridge State Forest by visiting the website linked below. It's no wonder why this hidden lookout is a favorite among so many Marylanders. Add it to your to-do list!

Learn more about Green Ridge State Forest by visiting the official website. That's where you'll find more information about camping, local trails, and more!

For another great overlook in Maryland, head to Washington Monument State Park. You’ll love the view from atop the historic monument!

Only In Maryland

Only In Maryland

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Maryland is for people who LOVE the Old Line State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

