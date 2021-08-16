The Hidden Road In Maryland That Will Lead You To A Magnificent Overlook

Sure, Maryland may not be as mountainous as western states, but we DO have mountains and we DO have scenic overlooks. The following overlook in the Old Line State is lesser-known and is so worth seeking out. Check out this hidden gem that offers glorious views of Maryland AND West Virginia. Read on for the details and bring your camera!

Have you ever heard of Point Lookout? No, we're not talking about the state park in Southern Maryland, we're talking about this hidden overlook that you'll find on the edge of Green Ridge State Forest.

Set your GPS for Carroll Road in the Little Orleans area. Once you approach the parking lot, park your vehicle and walk down the teeny set of stairs that leads to...

...this epic view! That winding river is the Potomac River. The middle portion is a sliver of West Virginia, and Maryland is on either side. How cool is that?!

You'll definitely want to stay a while as you admire all of the little details. Bring some binoculars, and of course, a camera.

This is a pleasant place to visit year-round, and of course, especially during autumn. The reds, oranges, and yellows are incredibly vibrant from this perfect perch.

It's not uncommon to spot motorcycles here, as the local roads are great for scenic drives as well. While you're in the area, consider also camping or checking out the vast variety of trails.

Learn more about Green Ridge State Forest by visiting the website linked below. It's no wonder why this hidden lookout is a favorite among so many Marylanders. Add it to your to-do list!

