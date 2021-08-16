Cancel
Public Health

Global shares slip amid pandemic, Afghanistan worries

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Global shares slipped Monday amid worries over surging coronavirus infections in Asia as well as concerns about the long-term impact from the Afghan government’s collapse. France's CAC 40 fell 0.6% in early trading to 27,523.19, while Germany's DAX slipped 0.3% to 15,929.31. Britain's FTSE 100 declined 0.8%...

Related
RetailPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks slip for eighth day as economic worries mount

SEOUL, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell for an eighth straight session on Tuesday, as worries about weaker-than-expected economic performance in the country’s biggest trading partner China and concerns about the Delta coronavirus variant weighed on markets. ** The won weakened,...
WorldStreetInsider.com

Investors step back from risk amid worries over China data, Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Investors generally shied away from risk Monday, as turmoil in Afghanistan, fresh concerns about an economic slowdown in China and the spreading coronavirus Delta variant put the brakes on last week's equities surge. Wall Street's major indices were all down around midday Monday after notching fresh record gains...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Global shares slip as Chinese economy unexpectedly stumbles

LONDON (Reuters) - Global shares slid on Monday after a raft of Chinese economic indicators showed a surprisingly sharp slowdown in the engine of global growth, just as much of the world races to stem the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 with vaccinations. A 10-day run of gains...
StocksTrumann Democrat

Global shares mixed as caution sets in on coronavirus worry

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mixed Thursday as caution set in among investors after banks and industrial companies helped lift stocks mostly higher on Wall Street. France's CAC 40 inched up less than 0.1% to 6,860.88 in early trading, while Germany's DAX was virtually unchanged at 15,826.76. Britain's FTSE 100 slipped 0.2% to 7,205.48. U.S. shares were set to be mixed, with Dow futures up nearly 0.1% at 35,398. S&P 500 futures inched down less than 0.1% to 4,439.25.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks slip for third day on virus worries

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares slipped on Monday, led by major heavyweights, as upbeat U.S. jobs data released over the weekend failed to calm investors' worries about the resurgence in COVID-19 across the world and its economic impacts. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The KOSPI fell 7.80 points, or 0.24%, to 3,262.56 as of 0135 GMT, extending its declines to a third straight session. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.37% but peer SK Hynix fell 1.27%, while battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver dropped 0.83% and 0.45%, respectively. ** South Korea continued to report four-digit daily COVID-19 cases, even as it extended the tougher COVID-19 distancing measures, which has been imposed for weeks already. ** China's export growth unexpectedly slowed in July following outbreaks of COVID-19 cases, data on Saturday showed, while imports also lost momentum, pointing to a slowdown in the country's industrial sector. ** U.S. employers hired the most number of workers in nearly a year in July and continued to raise wages, while unemployment rate dropped to a 16-month low, giving a boost to the U.S. economy. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 169.3 billion won ($147.85 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,145.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.28% lower than its previous close at 1,142.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,144.9 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,145.0. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 110.19. ** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.6 basis points to 1.895%. ($1 = 1,145.0600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Marketswmleader.com

Half a trillion dollars erased from China markets in a week

China’s tech stocks slumped to new lows on Friday and Hong Kong’s benchmark index hit an almost 10-month trough, as an unrelenting series of Chinese regulatory crackdowns crushed investors’ confidence. More than $560 billion in market value has been wiped off Hong Kong and mainland China exchanges in a week...
StocksFXStreet.com

Global stocks sink as Delta variant and Fed taper fears

It was a sea of red in London and the rest of Europe as fears of the Delta variant continued. In London, the FTSE 100 index declined by more than 1.50%, with most stocks in the index being in the red. In Paris, the CAC 40 index declined by more than 2.45%, with luxury stocks leading the gains. This happened after China President Xi Jinping hinted of a wealth redistribution in the country. This hurt luxury brands like LVMH and Hermes, which do a lot of business in China. Elsewhere, in Germany, all constituents of the DAX index were in the red as it tumbled by more than 1%. Other key laggards in Europe were mining and oil and gas companies, which could be affected as the Delta variant spreads.
StocksDailyFx

Nasdaq 100 Rebounds as US Dollar Hits an 8-Month High, APAC to Open Higher

Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes closed -0.19%, +0.13% and +0.51% respectively. The US Dollar extended higher amid rising tapering expectations, better jobless claims data. Asia-Pacific markets are positioned to open higher, but sentiment remains fragile. Tapering, US Dollar, Jobless Claims, China Stocks Plunge, Asia-Pacific at Open:. Wall...
LifestyleABC News

Reporter's Notebook: Climbing Japan's tallest peak, Mount Fuji, amid the global pandemic

ABC News Coordinating Producer Christopher Godburn details his journey climbing Mount Fuji in Japan with his team after covering the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Standing at over 12,000 feet, Mount Fuji was added to the World Heritage List just a few years ago and has long been considered a sacred place. The mountain is Japan's tallest peak and has been the subject of art and literature for hundreds of years, with thousands traveling there each day to reach the summit and gaze at the countryside at dawn.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Sterling slips as global markets turn cautious

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The British pound slipped in early trading on Monday, hurt by a fall in risk appetite globally, after economic data from the United States and China prompted concerns about their recovery from COVID-19. Data on Friday showing a plunge in U.S. consumer confidence and data on Monday showing a sharp slowdown in China’s factory output and retail sales growth spooked investors, pausing the 10-day winning streak in European stocks.
Economyraleighnews.net

U.S. dollar slips amid downbeat data

NEW YORK, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar weakened in late trading on Friday after a report showed U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, fell 0.55 percent at 92.5195. In late New York trading, the euro...
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

‘I’m very scared, I have no one’: Children orphaned as parents crushed to death in Kabul airport chaos

The woman looked around with an anguished cry, frightened, seeking familiar faces as she stumbled out of the crowd. She tried to speak but no words would come out: then she fell to the ground, her hand raised in supplication.The hopes this mother of three young children had of escaping a grim and uncertain future in Afghanistan, and starting a new life abroad with her family, had ended on a dusty road full of rubble in front of strangers, most of whom were so busy with their own troubles that they did not even notice what had happened.Among those who...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Russia pledges retaliation after new U.S. sanctions

MOSCOW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Moscow pledged retaliatory measures after a new set of sanctions imposed by the United States on a Russian ship and two companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday. The $11 billion project, which will...

