Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters launched in India; pricing starts at ₹99,999 ($1348)

By Jeet
gizmochina.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOla Electric has launched its much-awaited electric two-wheeler scooter on the Indian market. The Ola S1 has a starting price of ₹99,999 (~$1,348) while the pricing of the upgraded Ola S1 Pro starts at ₹1,29,999 (~$1,753). The firm says that the e-scooters are designed and engineered in India for the...

Ola Electric has launched two high-tech but affordably priced electric scooters targeted towards the Indian market. The company aims for the 'Ola S1' and the 'Ola S1 Pro' to become the go-to scooter for Indian citizens, replacing the popular gas-powered bikes that are currently responsible for 40% of the country's air pollution.
Electric scooters aren’t in short supply at this point, but few look quite as sleek – or could be quite as disruptive – as startup Ola’s new S1. Aiming to oust gas-powered two-wheelers, the S1 doesn’t sacrifice performance or styling, despite the promise of being as affordable or even cheaper than its combustion rivals.
Ola Electric, the EV arm of Indian cab-hailing company Ola, finally launched its ambitious electric scooters in the country over the weekend. The company had teased the look of the two-wheeler back in July, but we finally have all the juicy details on it, so let’s dive in. What is...
Japanese automobile and motorbike giant Honda is making significant inroads into the two-wheeler EV market with its recent products. The Chinese arm of Honda, called Wuyang-Honda has added a new electric scooter to its lineup dubbed U-GO Electric Scooter in the Chinese market. The U-GO e-scooter comes in two models...
India's Mean Metal Motors has graduated from conceptualizing the country's first supercar to creating its first all-electric supercar, the Azani. Motor 1 reports that the "triple M" automaker first cropped up in 2015 with the M-Zero, a hybrid that's more faster and more powerful than any Indian production car. But the Azani brings specs that rival halo EVs from well-established brands like Tesla and the recently revived Hispano-Suiza.
With fuel prices in India going up faster than Jeff Bezos’ rocket, there is no better time than now for a switch to electric. Cashing in on this trend is Ola with the Ola S1 scooter. And no we aren’t talking about the company deploying electric cabs. Instead, it has launched its first electric scooter. Ola has focused on a minimalist design with headlamps that make the two-wheeler resemble a cute Pixar character. The scooter is available in two variants, with both featuring a 5.5/8.5kW motor with top-speed and range varying at 90kmph (speed) and 121km (range) for the S1, and 115kmph (speed) and 181km (range) for the S1 Pro. Unsurprisingly, you won’t find anything analogue on this scooter, and the dashboard is dominated by a 7in shatter-proof touchscreen display. It not only shows riding-related info, but with 4G support, you can also use apps like YouTube (not recommended while riding), find my scooter, and even allows you to set up different speedo styles and sounds while allowing you to take your calls via a Bluetooth speaker. It also comes with its very own app that gives you all the info required for your scooter and has a handy Find My Scooter function that allows you to track your scooter on the app. The scooter automatically locks and unlocks according to the proximity of the user. Ola has also upgraded its Hypercharger Network which will be available in 400+ cities and will juice up the scooter to run 75km on just an 18 minute charge. With state subsidies in place, the Ola S1 price is set at ₹85,099/1,10,149 (S1/S1Pro) in Delhi, ₹79,999/1,09,999 in Gujarat, ₹94,999/1,24,999 in Maharashtra, ₹89,968/1,19,138 in Rajasthan and ₹99,999/1,29,999 in other states.
Motorola Edge 20 Pro India launch has now been confirmed. The smartphone was launched globally in late July, and later as Motorola Edge S Pro in China. The India launch for the Motorola Edge 20 Pro was confirmed by a tweet from the company’s India Head. The global variant of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM.
Originally Posted On: https://www.escootersstores.com/blogs/news/fastest-electric-scooters-2021. Rightly said by Benjamin Franklin. To compete in the modern world, you need to utilize your time efficiently. Therefore, it is wise to invest in the fastest electric scooter instead of a four-wheeler. After all, these scooters are not only economical, time-efficient, but they are also...
Scooters never quite caught on in the US like they did in many other parts of the world, but perhaps Honda's latest offering this month could change that. Well, if the company planned to introduce this electric scooter here. This is the Wuyang-Honda U Be. It costs about $475, can go up to 50 miles on a charge and provides a fully seated position for riders to stay comfy in.
HONOR has officially launched the HONOR Magic3 series as scheduled. These new devices are the company’s first flagship smartphone lineup after being sold off by HUAWEI. The series includes a total of three models, namely HONOR Magic3, HONOR Magic3 Pro, and HONOR Magic3 Pro+ (aka HONOR Magic 3 Zhen Edition). Let’s take a look at what these HUAWEI Mate40 series lookalike phones have to offer.

