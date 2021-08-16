Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astoria, OR

Everyday People: Drive, chip, putt — and stretch

By Gary Henley The Astorian
Posted by 
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 6 days ago

People may have seen social media posts recently on yoga classes at the golf course and thought of Chevy Chase as the golfer Ty Webb in the comedy “Caddyshack.” “There’s a force in the universe that makes things happen,” he said. “And all you have to do is get in touch with it, stop thinking, let things happen, and be the ball.”

Sarah Knutsen teaches a more rational approach to yoga, whether it’s to help your golf game or not. She leads a yoga class every week at the Astoria Golf & Country Club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hhh8j_0bSpSVms00
Sarah Knutsen leads a weekly yoga class at the Astoria Golf & Country Club. Chelsea Johnsen

“People might assume it’s for members only, but it’s open to the public,” said Knutsen, of Astoria. “We have quite a few regulars, and I’m hoping to get the word-of-mouth out there a little more. I make posts about it on my Facebook and Instagram, and have the club do the same.”

The class takes place at 9 a.m. every Monday. The $15 weekly session is for all ages, for all reasons.

Before taking nearly 200 hours of training to teach others the art, Knutsen got into yoga about a decade ago. “I found some good teachers on YouTube, and that kind of got me hooked,” she said. “Then I started going to the gym here, more and more places started opening up, and that’s when I started going to as many classes as I could.”

And now she’s teaching others.

“It’s been all ages. I’ve had people anywhere from early 20s up to 70 who have used it,” she said. “It’s definitely a physical and mental exercise. It’s a great workout for your body, and it’s so much more than that.

“It’s something for the mind and the body. It can be great for arthritis, back pain … it can help with heart health and bone strength, parts of it can be great for cardio, even some of the more slower portions of yoga. And it can be great for flexibility, balance and all-around strength, and can be used for stress as well.”

She advises people not to be intimidated before giving yoga a try.

“Some people hear the word ‘yoga,’ and picture hand stands or superflexible people,” said Knutsen, the mother of a 2-year-old boy, who is expecting another child in January. “There are a lot of those types, but yoga can be for anybody. I try to make my classes accessible for all levels, whether it’s your first class or you’ve been practicing yoga for 20 years.”

Conveniently — for golfers — yoga can also help your game.

As the club posted on its website, “if you’re an avid golfer, you might be surprised to find that yoga can transform your game for the better. Even as a casual yoga practitioner you can experience a change in your game, as well as benefits off the course … even a slight advantage can make the difference between winning a match and having a disappointing day on the golf course.”

Imagine “how your golf game could improve if you incorporated yoga poses that helped an overworked shoulder, tight hips or sore back.”

And the whole “be the ball” thing from “Caddyshack”? There may be something to that.

As the club states, “With physical fitness more of a given, your mind would be free to work on your strategy, or simply relax and enjoy the beautiful weather.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
1K+
Followers
90
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Astoria, OR
Astoria, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chevy Chase
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Yoga Class#Everyday People#Chevy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Henri barrels toward U.S. Northeast coast

AMAGANSETT, N.Y., Aug 22 (Reuters) - Hurricane Henri headed toward southern New England and Long Island on Sunday, threatening the region with high winds, a storm surge and drenching rainfall. By 2 a.m. (0600 GMT), Henri was located 135 miles (215 km) south-southeast of Montauk Point on Long Island in...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden to discuss Afghanistan evacuations during Sunday address to nation

President Biden plans to address the nation Sunday afternoon regarding efforts to evacuate American citizens and other people out of Afghanistan, according to reports. Biden’s speech is expected to be televised at 4 p.m., The Hill reported. The announcement of the plans for the address came Saturday night, hours after...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement from the civil rights leader’s Chicago-based nonprofit organization. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that Jackson, who previously received the COVID-19 vaccine, was being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, along with his 77-year-old wife, Jacqueline.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Tropical Storm Grace moves through Mexico, kills 8

VERACRUZ, Mexico — Tropical Storm Grace weakened on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas after a second landfall in the country in two days. At least eight people died, authorities said. The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip,...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Hill

Hundreds arrested in anti-lockdown protests in Australia

Australian police arrested more than 250 people on Saturday during anti-lockdown protests across the country. Residents of Sydney and its home state of New South Wales were placed under extended coronavirus stay-at-home orders earlier this month as a result of a record number of daily infections in the area. On...
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy