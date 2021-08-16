Everyday People: Drive, chip, putt — and stretch

People may have seen social media posts recently on yoga classes at the golf course and thought of Chevy Chase as the golfer Ty Webb in the comedy “Caddyshack.” “There’s a force in the universe that makes things happen,” he said. “And all you have to do is get in touch with it, stop thinking, let things happen, and be the ball.”

Sarah Knutsen teaches a more rational approach to yoga, whether it’s to help your golf game or not. She leads a yoga class every week at the Astoria Golf & Country Club.

“People might assume it’s for members only, but it’s open to the public,” said Knutsen, of Astoria. “We have quite a few regulars, and I’m hoping to get the word-of-mouth out there a little more. I make posts about it on my Facebook and Instagram, and have the club do the same.”

The class takes place at 9 a.m. every Monday. The $15 weekly session is for all ages, for all reasons.

Before taking nearly 200 hours of training to teach others the art, Knutsen got into yoga about a decade ago. “I found some good teachers on YouTube, and that kind of got me hooked,” she said. “Then I started going to the gym here, more and more places started opening up, and that’s when I started going to as many classes as I could.”

And now she’s teaching others.

“It’s been all ages. I’ve had people anywhere from early 20s up to 70 who have used it,” she said. “It’s definitely a physical and mental exercise. It’s a great workout for your body, and it’s so much more than that.

“It’s something for the mind and the body. It can be great for arthritis, back pain … it can help with heart health and bone strength, parts of it can be great for cardio, even some of the more slower portions of yoga. And it can be great for flexibility, balance and all-around strength, and can be used for stress as well.”

She advises people not to be intimidated before giving yoga a try.

“Some people hear the word ‘yoga,’ and picture hand stands or superflexible people,” said Knutsen, the mother of a 2-year-old boy, who is expecting another child in January. “There are a lot of those types, but yoga can be for anybody. I try to make my classes accessible for all levels, whether it’s your first class or you’ve been practicing yoga for 20 years.”

Conveniently — for golfers — yoga can also help your game.

As the club posted on its website, “if you’re an avid golfer, you might be surprised to find that yoga can transform your game for the better. Even as a casual yoga practitioner you can experience a change in your game, as well as benefits off the course … even a slight advantage can make the difference between winning a match and having a disappointing day on the golf course.”

Imagine “how your golf game could improve if you incorporated yoga poses that helped an overworked shoulder, tight hips or sore back.”

And the whole “be the ball” thing from “Caddyshack”? There may be something to that.

As the club states, “With physical fitness more of a given, your mind would be free to work on your strategy, or simply relax and enjoy the beautiful weather.”