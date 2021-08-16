United Group to acquire Wind Hellas

Inovar Packaging Group, LLC has recently completed its acquisition of Precision Label, Inc. in Oceanside, CA in partnership with the existing Precision Label management team. This is Inovar’s sixth platform company and adds to its existing manufacturing footprint in Dallas, TX, Boston, MA, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Milwaukee, WI and Kansas City, KS. The company is executing on a strategic plan for growth, both organically and through acquisitions in partnership with business owners and management, building a regionally based prime label and flexible packaging business across North America. Inovar’s mission is to serve the needs of specialty consumer and industrial products companies who value short lead times, innovative solutions, technical support and local service while also offering multiple locations and production options for redundancy and flexibility. “We are extremely excited to have Precision Label join the Inovar family” said Jeff Brezek, Executive Chairman and CEO of Inovar Packaging. “Co-owners Pete Krudwig and Joe Feeley have built a truly differentiated label business over the last 23 years. They provide industry-leading customer service and continuously push the boundaries with innovative solutions and services. In addition, we couldn’t have found better partners in Pete and Joe and are thrilled to have them continue to lead what will now be Inovar’s flagship West Coast location.” Brezek added.