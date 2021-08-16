Cancel
United Group to acquire Wind Hellas

Advanced Television
 6 days ago

Southeast Europe—focused telecommunications services and media provider United Group has reached an agreement with Crystal Almond Holdings Limited to acquire Greek multiplay telco Wind Hellas, one of the country’s three mobile operators. Wind has a total of 4.2 million users and offers mobile, fixed, Internet, and television services. It generates...

advanced-television.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

