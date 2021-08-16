Cancel
Economy

Intelsat seeks Chapter 11 extension

By Chris Forrester
Advanced Television
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntelsat, in a comprehensive motion filed August 13th with its Chapter 11 bankruptcy reconstruction court, is asking the court to extend its bankruptcy timetable. Intelsat says that considerable progress is being made via mediation between the various parties, including SES. Intelsat says: “With the support and guidance of the Mediator, [we] have exhaustively reviewed and considered every significant creditor proposal in mediation and pushed their divergent stakeholders to resolve issues. The mediation is confidential, and therefore, [we] cannot describe in detail the numerous proposals and term sheets that have been exchanged, and phone calls, video conferences, and in-person meetings that have occurred in the nearly four months since mediation began”.

advanced-television.com

