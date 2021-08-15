Cancel
Cell Phones

Android 12 beta 4 is here — here’s what it has (and what it doesn’t)

By Rajiv Bhatiya
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLabeled by Google as “the biggest design change in Android’s history,” Android 12 has a colorful redesign called Material You. The new OS customizes and enlivens your phone screen without needing an Android launcher or icon pack. Beyond that, Android 12 will add quality-of-life improvements like a Privacy Dashboard, scrollable screenshots, faster animations, smarter notifications, and tons of other long-requested features.

#Android Phone#Google I O#Google Pixel#Android Tv#Quick Settings#Game Dashboard#Os#Google I O 2021#Material Design#Ui
