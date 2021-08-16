Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Death toll rises to 77 from Turkey floods, 47 reported missing

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X0BS3_0bSpP0n300
A damaged vehicle and a partially collapsed building are seen following the flash floods that swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region, in the town of Ilisi, in Kastamonu province, Turkey, August 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Caliskan

ISTANBUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The death toll from flash floods that swept through several towns in Turkish Black Sea provinces last week has risen to 77 people and emergency workers are continuing to search for 47 who are missing, authorities said on Monday.

The floods last week brought chaos as torrents of water tossed dozens of cars and heaps of debris along streets, destroyed buildings and bridges, closed roads and damaged electricity infrastructure.

Sixty-two people died as a result of floods in Kastamonu province. Another 14 people died in Sinop and one in Bartin, the Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD) said.

Forty-seven people were reported missing in Kastamonu and Sinop, it said, adding that seven others were receiving treatment in hospital.

Drone footage showed massive damage in the town of Bozkurt in Kastamonu province, where rescue teams searched demolished buildings at the weekend.

More than 2,000 people were evacuated from affected areas, some with the help of helicopters and boats, AFAD said, adding that more than 8,500 personnel were involved in the emergency response efforts.

Weather forecasters warned of further flooding due to expected heavy rainfall on Monday in Black Sea provinces to the east of the regions affected last week.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

163K+
Followers
195K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Weather Forecasters#Black Sea#Infrastructure#Istanbul#Extreme Weather#Accident#Turkish#Afad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Environmentwatchers.news

Severe flash floods hit Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Heavy rainfall affecting the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on August 17, 2021, caused severe flash floods that resulted in heavy damage and fatalities. Homes and cars in several neighborhoods of the capital were submerged, leading to at least 7 fatalities and dozens injured.1. Mayor Adanech Abiebie visited the affected areas...
WorldWashington Post

Police boat, divers search for missing from Turkish floods

ANKARA, Turkey — A police boat and divers joined the search for some 30 people still missing more than a week after severe floods devastated parts of Turkey’s Black Sea coast, Turkish media reported Friday as authorities raised the death toll from the disaster to 79. The Turkish disaster management...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Police boat, divers search for missing from Turkish floods

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A police boat and divers joined the search for some 30 people still missing more than a week after severe floods devastated parts of Turkey’s Black Sea coast, Turkish media reported Friday as authorities raised the death toll from the disaster to 79. The Turkish disaster...
Worldtheintelligencer.com

Police boat, divers search for missing from Turkish floods

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A police boat and divers joined the search for some 30 people still missing more than a week after severe floods devastated parts of Turkey’s Black Sea coast, Turkish media reported Friday as authorities raised the death toll from the disaster to 81. The Turkish disaster...

Comments / 0

Community Policy