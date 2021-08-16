Quick Breakfast Recipes: 7 Instant Breakfast Options From Across India

It is rightly said – ‘eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and supper like a pauper’. This essentially means that breakfast is the most important of all meals, something that prepares us for the long day ahead. It goes without saying that it should be healthy and nutritious to keep us energised throughout the day and stay focused. But not everyone is a morning person and may not feel up to the task of cooking something just after waking up. On such days, don’t you wish there was a way to whip up something nice without slogging in the kitchen?