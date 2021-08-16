Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

You Can Run Xbox Cloud Games on Steam Deck, Xbox Chief Confirms

By Rajiv Bhatiya
srdtf.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteam Deck will be able to run Microsoft’s xCloud game streaming service, Xbox chief Phil Spencer has confirmed. xCloud is short for Xbox Cloud Gaming. Currently available in beta with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Microsoft’s xCloud offers over a hundred console games on PCs via the Internet and without the need for console-level hardware. Spencer didn’t say how this would work but given that the Steam Deck is essentially a miniature PC, it’s not far-fetched at all. But what remains to be seen is whether xCloud will run on Steam Deck’s custom Linux OS, or if you’ll need to install Microsoft Windows first.

srdtf.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Spencer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One S#Xbox Series X#Game Console#Xbox Cloud Gaming#Xbox Game Pass Ultimate#Steam Deck#Valve#Forza Horizon 5#Hdmi#Usb C Adapter#Rs#Microsoft Edge#Google Chrome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
India
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
iPad
Related
Video GamesAndroid Authority

Xbox: Everything you need to know about the gaming giant

Microsoft’s Xbox might be the newest player in console gaming’s “big three,” but the brand has managed to stand out with unique hardware and services from the very beginning. Two decades in, Xbox is already looking well beyond the console age and into the future of gaming with cloud-based gaming infrastructure.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Xbox Gamescom 2021 Stream Confirmed

Microsoft has announced the date and time for its Xbox gamescom 2021 stream. The presentation will be held online on August 24, 2021 at 10am PT/ 1pm ET/ 6pm BT/ 7pm CET. twitch and YouTube. Microsoft also noted that it will offer the showcase in 30 languages, including American Sign Language, and will stream it on services such as Bilibili and VK.com. It will also host an Xbox FanFest.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

What is Xbox Cloud Gaming?

Playing games from the comfort of your sofa or ergonomic gaming chair is generally the preferred way to play your games. Kicking your feet up in front of your Xbox console and playing Forza Horizon 4 on the big screen while munching on a bag of Doritos, or lounging in that bucket seat gaming chair rocking out some Gears Tactics on your Windows 10 PC. But inevitably you’ll need to move from that environment — it feels wrong to even consider it, we know — and you can’t very well bring those items for a commute to work or those family events where you just want to disappear into the background.
Video GamesPocket-lint.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming beta is finally here for Windows 10

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft is bringing native Cloud Gaming support to the official Xbox app on Windows 10 devices from 9 August. While the launch is neither a final release nor a wider ranging public beta, those eager to see what all the fuss is about in regards to game streaming can do so from 9 August, simply by joining the Windows Insider program.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

A quick look at Xbox Game Pass cloud streaming (xCloud) on the Xbox PC app

You've been able to stream Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming titles to your PC for a fair while now, thanks to the browser version (found via the Xbox.com/play website). However, a new update to the Windows 10 Xbox app for users who are part of the Xbox Insider Program can test the first iteration of Xbox Cloud Gaming and Xbox to PC console streaming from within the app. The console streaming aspect sets it apart from the web-based version, which does cloud-only.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

The Xbox PC App Is Now Rolling Out Cloud Gaming Integration

Xbox Cloud Gaming has been available for PC for a while, but unlike xCloud's original rollout for Android, the PC version (along with iOS) has only been accessible via browser, which we've had mixed results with. Fortunately, Microsoft has announced that as of today, Cloud Gaming is being rolled out...
Video GamesInverse

You need to play the most important on Xbox Game Pass ASAP

Video games love shooting. Second only to possibly jumping, shooting is THE go-to mechanic in thousands upon thousands of games. Why? Lots of reasons. Shooting is inherently simple. Aim at a thing and shoot, hit it and good stuff happens (for you anyway). Early games saw spaceships shooting asteroids, then side-scrolling soldiers shooting bad guys and even actual guns that you shot at the screen for all your duck hunting thrills. Then iD software came along and basically invented the genre of first-person shooting with games like Wolfenstein and DOOM. Sure there were FPS concepts like Atari’s Battlezone, but video game shooting was defined by iD. The genre absolutely exploded in the 90s and early 00s. Then it got a little boring.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming for PC now available through both the Xbox app and insider browsers

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Cloud Gaming (formerly known as xCloud) launched earlier this summer on PC and iOS, albeit in a somewhat cumbersome way. On both PC and iOS, Xbox Cloud Gaming required a Chromium-based web browser, which works well enough, but is arguably not a 100 percent ideal solution. Well, now Microsoft has announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available directly on PC via the Xbox app for those who have signed up for the Insider Program…
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming arrives for Insiders on Windows 10 PC Xbox App

Xbox Cloud Gaming came to Windows 10 PCs and iOS devices earlier this year through a browser-based option. Xbox Insiders can now access Xbox Cloud Gaming through the Xbox app. Xbox Cloud Gaming is also available through an app on Android devices right now. Microsoft announced via Xbox Wire on...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Xbox cloud streaming is now available in the Windows app

Microsoft announced on Monday that its cloud streaming service, Xbox Cloud Gaming, is playable in the Xbox Windows app starting today. Xbox Cloud Gaming first became available on PC in late June, but only via web browser. Now you can launch it from the same Xbox app used to browse and launch Game Pass games.
Technologythewestsidegazette.com

Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Part Of Xbox App On Windows

WASHINGTON — American software giant Microsoft announced on Aug. 9 that it was bringing xCloud to Windows PCs with the Xbox app. “Xbox Cloud Gaming with the Xbox App provides the same great Xbox experience you’re used to,” said Microsoft in a press release. “Play over 100 high-quality Xbox console...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Phil Spencer (Xbox) already has Steam Deck: “Halo feels good”

Steam Deck It hits the market in December of this year, although there are those who have already been lucky enough to test Valve’s new and ambitious laptop PC. One of them is Phil Spencer, the leader of Xbox, and it seems like everything you’ve seen over the past few days has quickly won you over. In a message posted on Twitter in which he attaches an image of the machine to his credit, Spencer has discarded himself in compliments towards it.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Stardew Valley Is Coming To Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft Confirms

Xbox has just hosted its ID@Xbox Twitch games showcase and fans got new looks for a plethora of games heading to the platform in the near future. In addition to this, Eric Barone’s magnum opus – Stardew Valley is announced to be hitting Xbox Game Pass this fall. Stardew Valley...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Xbox Game Pass for PC subscribers can play Humankind on day one

Microsoft has announced that Humankind will be launching into Xbox Game Pass for PC on day one, offering players a chance to create and grow their own civilisation, starting from humble beginnings to a thriving empire. Amplitude Studios and Sega’s upcoming 4X strategy game, Humankind, tasks players with rewriting human...
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

ID@Xbox: Five more games confirmed for Xbox Game Pass

During this evening’s casual ID@Xbox indie showcase, Microsoft confirmed five additional titles headed to Xbox Game Pass. Not all of the games confirmed have actual release dates, but they are all expected to be offered through the subscription service at some point, including as early as today. Stardew Valley. The...
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Xbox Streaming Works Well on Steam Deck, Says Microsoft

We’ve learned that Xbox streaming works well on Steam Deck, news confirmed by Xbox head Phil Spencer after hands-on time with the new handheld. Phil Spencer noting that Xbox streaming works well on Steam Deck is actually the company’s xCloud streaming service, which lets you stream your Xbox games to your Windows PC, and even your smartphone. To date over 200 titles support xCloud streaming, including: Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Destiny 2, Forza Horizon 4, The Outer Worlds, and Yakuza Kiwami 2.

Comments / 0

Community Policy