You Can Run Xbox Cloud Games on Steam Deck, Xbox Chief Confirms
Steam Deck will be able to run Microsoft’s xCloud game streaming service, Xbox chief Phil Spencer has confirmed. xCloud is short for Xbox Cloud Gaming. Currently available in beta with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Microsoft’s xCloud offers over a hundred console games on PCs via the Internet and without the need for console-level hardware. Spencer didn’t say how this would work but given that the Steam Deck is essentially a miniature PC, it’s not far-fetched at all. But what remains to be seen is whether xCloud will run on Steam Deck’s custom Linux OS, or if you’ll need to install Microsoft Windows first.srdtf.org
