You Can Run Xbox Cloud Games on Steam Deck, Xbox Chief Confirms

Playing games from the comfort of your sofa or ergonomic gaming chair is generally the preferred way to play your games. Kicking your feet up in front of your Xbox console and playing Forza Horizon 4 on the big screen while munching on a bag of Doritos, or lounging in that bucket seat gaming chair rocking out some Gears Tactics on your Windows 10 PC. But inevitably you’ll need to move from that environment — it feels wrong to even consider it, we know — and you can’t very well bring those items for a commute to work or those family events where you just want to disappear into the background.