Hey, remember that time you asked Google for a dark mode in Google Chat after you saw that it launched without one? Me too. Luckily, it’s finally here! After having its Android app review bombed on the Google Play Store this week, it seems the company is looking to appease the masses. By visiting the Chat PWA on the web, you can save your eyes the hassle by enabling it via the Settings menu and then clicking on ‘Theme settings’ and then ‘Dark mode’.