Redmi Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max 6GB + 64GB Model Discontinued

Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 6GB RAM + 64GB storage options appear to have been discontinued. The base storage configuration for both the phones is no longer listed on the company website, hinting that it is no longer being sold in the Indian market. This comes just as the company gears up to launch the Redmi 10 range in India. Xiaomi has officially teased the arrival of Redmi 10. However, an exact launch date is not known.