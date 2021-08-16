Flood Advisory issued for Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 04:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Target Area: Henderson The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Buncombe County in western North Carolina Southeastern Haywood County in western North Carolina West Central Henderson County in western North Carolina Southeastern Jackson County in western North Carolina Central Transylvania County in western North Carolina * Until 600 AM EDT. * At 252 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Highlands, Cashiers, Graveyard Fields, Black Balsam Area, Lake Toxaway, B.R. Parkway-Black Balsam To Mount Pisgah, B.R. Parkway-Balsam Gap To Black Balsam Area, Gorges State Park, Looking Glass, Mount Pisgah, B.R. Parkway-Mount Pisgah To The Nc Arboretum, Balsam Grove, Wolf Mountain, Sapphire, Cruso, Bad Creek and Whiteside Mountain. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.