A long-overdue withdrawal from Afghanistan

restorationnewsmedia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI thought of Yogi Berra’s famous saying, “It’s déjà vu all over again” as the world watched the Taliban retake control of Afghanistan, including the capital Kabul, in only three days. As cable news showed panicked Americans and allied Afghans at the airport trying to find a way out of...

Country
Afghanistan
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Taiwan, Israel, Japan will get the message behind Biden’s neglect of US allies in Afghanistan

Historians aren’t actually sure that Nero caused or neglected a fire that consumed much of ancient Rome. Historians, however much they’d like to, won’t be able to deny that President Biden bears full responsibility for America’s humiliating retreat from Afghanistan, and our neglect of the tens of thousands who aided us and now face torture and death from the Taliban.
ImmigrationNew York Post

US Embassy in Afghanistan tells citizens to stay away from Kabul airport

American citizens in Afghanistan should stay away from the international airport in Kabul, the U.S. Embassy now says. The development directly contradicts President Biden’s insistence Friday that Americans could proceed to the airport freely from the Afghan capital and that an “agreement” with the Taliban had been reached over the issue.
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
Wilmington, DEwitn22.org

Senator Coons on situation in Afghanistan

WILMINGTON, Del. – Today, U.S. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), a member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, released a video message to Delawareans about the ongoing situation in Afghanistan. Message to Delawareans on Situation in Afghanistan – August 19, 2021. With the unfolding situation in Afghanistan, many of you...
MilitaryThe New Yorker

David Petraeus on American Mistakes in Afghanistan

David Petraeus, the retired four-star Army general, served in the military for nearly four decades, eventually becoming the most famous and revered member of the armed forces during the war on terror and the war in Iraq. Known for developing a new theory of counter-insurgency, which emphasized winning the support of civilians rather than seizing territory, Petraeus was placed in charge of all troops in Iraq by President George W. Bush in 2007 and oversaw the so-called surge of forces meant to turn around a faltering war effort. In 2010, President Barack Obama, who had ordered a surge of troops in Afghanistan—a move opposed by then Vice-President Joe Biden—appointed General Petraeus the commander of forces in that country. Petraeus retired from the military the following year, and went on to serve as Obama’s C.I.A. director. He resigned from that post in 2012, after providing classified information to his biographer, Paula Broadwell, with whom he was having an affair. Petraeus later pleaded guilty to one count of mishandling classified information. He is now a partner in the global investment firm K.K.R. and chairman of the K.K.R. Global Institute.
MilitaryGuard Online

Sacrifice of American Troops in Afghanistan Will Not Be Forgotten

When terrorists attacked our country on September 11, 2001, we demonstrated the steadfast resolve that unifies us as Americans and exhibited the enduring spirit that guides and shapes our response in times of crisis. Thousands of brave men and women answered the call to military service, boldly fighting to defend and protect the United States and deliver justice for the innocent lives cut short by the brutal actions of Osama bin Laden and Al-Qaeda.
U.S. PoliticsPride Publishing

Twenty years after 9/11, Taliban retakes Afghanistan

As President Joe Biden announced earlier this year that the United States would entirely withdraw from Afghanistan, Taliban fighters made their presence felt. Reports and videos appeared to show the Taliban coercing Afghan government forces’ surrender and summarily executing the unarmed military members in front of large crowds of civilians.
WorldRepublic

Afghanistan efforts were not in vain

I can’t sleep; the fall of Kabul has me too upset. I don’t pretend to be a combat veteran. But I’m very saddened as we spent too much time (20 years), talent (friends’ lives lost), and treasure (billions). I’m not here to debate policy mistakes; just very distraught and concerned,...
U.S. PoliticsRepublic

Biden: Greater threats than Taliban-controlled Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden says even with the Taliban in power in Afghanistan, he sees a greater threat from outposts of al-Qaida and its affiliated groups in other countries, and that it was no longer “rational” to continue to focus U.S. military power there. “We should be focusing on...
U.S. Politicsfox29.com

Biden says chaos in Afghanistan was unavoidable

WASHINGTON - The Taliban may have overthrown the internationally recognized Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, but it appears chaos is the de facto ruler of the mountainous central Asian country — and President Joe Biden said it was bound to happen. The United States is rapidly trying to evacuate American citizens...
Militarycapecodtimes.com

As U.S. evacuates Afghanistan, 'we have to ask what all the sacrifice was for'

"War is God's way of teaching Americans geography." — Ambrose Bierce. Funny thing. I was teaching geography when we got into Afghanistan 20 years ago. By then, I’d already been writing columns in this space for 14 years. As American troops headed out to Afghanistan and then Iraq, kids on Cape Cod considered how they’d respond. My school offered a community meeting with an open mike.

