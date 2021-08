Opening Statement: Alright, guys. Well, look, obviously we didn't do enough tonight to win the game. The objective tonight mainly was to evaluate our players. There were a lot of things we saw out there tonight that were positive on an individual basis. Collectively, we have to be more consistent and better to have success. Told the players there were some good things out there, but we have to make sure that we improve our level of play, our football fundamentals and our execution on the field to have success. That being said, any questions you have, I'll open it up.