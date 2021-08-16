Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Canon Files Patent For Convenient ‘Donut’ Camera That Resembles Instagram’s Logo

By Ell Ko
Design Taxi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanon has registered a rather interesting patent for a new camera design, as spotted by Asobinet and Canon Rumors. The aforementioned design turns the camera in to an L-shaped donut all in the name of ease of access. In the patent filing, Canon outlines its aim to create a product...

designtaxi.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Donut#Design Around#Petapixel#The Touch Bar#Canon Rumors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

The Canon Cameras You’ve Wanted are Finally in Stock!

For more stories like this, please subscribe to the Phoblographer. You can finally get a brand new Canon EOS R5 over at the Canon Store on Amazon, it’s time to rejoice! Alternatively, you can snag the Canon EOS R6 too! We rated these two cameras as some of the best on the market right now. They’re fantastic for passionate photographers from every walk of life. If you’re interested, we encourage you to check out our Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6 reviews. One has some of the best high ISO output on the full-frame camera market. The other is one of the best overall performers you can get. Head on over to the Canon Store.
Electronicscanonwatch.com

Canon Patent Shows What Might Be The Canon EOS R1 (with special grip)

Here is a very interesting patent. It describes a special, ergonomic grip on a camera that might well be the Canon EOS R1 flagship mirrorless camera. Oh, and don’t get fooled: the patent was spotted by asobinet.com. Edit: as reader Ross E. Forp correctly states in the comment section, it might also be the Canon EOS R5c.
Electronicscanonrumors.com

Canon is #1 in global market share for digital cameras in 2020, and their share grew

This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Canon has been the global leader in camera market share for a couple of decades now, and that has continued through 2020, and Canon’s market share actually grew over 2019 according to the latest numbers by Nikkei (paywalled).
Photographycanonwatch.com

Canon Patent: Improved IBIS For Shooting HDR Photos

Here we are with another rather interesting Canon patent application: better IBIS (In Body Image Stabilisation) for shooting HDR photos. Canon patent application 2021-089387 discusses how to improve IBIS during automatic exposure bracketing, for instance to take HDR pictures. This is to compensate differences between the single images because of movement. From the patent literature:
Electronicscanonrumors.com

Patent: A new mirrorless camera body design with integrated grip with pass-through

This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Here is an interesting patent application showcasing what appears to be new design and functionality of an integrated grip mirrorless camera body. At this time, there’s no way to really know if this design is in fact one Canon is moving forward with on a camera body such as an EOS R1, or if it’s just part of the design process.
Electronicscanonwatch.com

Canon Patent: RF 100-400mm f/5.0-7.1, RF 100-300mm f/5.6-8.2

Here is another Canon patent application, as usual spotted by asobinet.com. Two more RF-mount lenses are discussed. The Canon patent application discusses optical formulas for RF 100-400mm f/5.0-7.1, RF 100-300mm f/5.6-8.2 and RF-S 55-250mm f/4.5-7.1 lenses. Note that the last one has an “RF-S”. The RF 100-400mm f/5.0-7.1 and RF...
Electronicspetapixel.com

Canon Designed a ‘Donut’ Mirrorless Camera with a Hole-y Grip

A Canon patent application has been published that shows a radical pass-through design integrated into a full-size camera. The goal of is stated to be one that would make it easier to grip the camera from different positions. Originally spotted by Asobinet and Canon Rumors, the patent describes a design...
ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

Nikkei: Canon, Sony made up 70% of the digital camera market in 2020

Japanese financial publication Nikkei has published (soft-paywalled behind a free account) the results of its 2020 ‘Major Product and Service Share Survey,’ wherein it details the market share of the top five digital camera manufacturers and top five sensor manufacturers. Nikkei’s data shows the digital camera market (measured by units...
Electronicscanonwatch.com

Canon Patent: More RF mount lenses, RF 27mm f/1.4 And RF 35mm f/1.4

And yet another Canon patent for RF-mount lenses spotted by asobinet.com. An RF 27mm f/1.4 and an RF 35mm f/1.4. In recent years, image pickup devices such as digital still cameras, video cameras, surveillance cameras, broadcasting cameras, and silver halide photography cameras using a solid-state image sensor have become more sophisticated. As an optical system used for this, the entire focus group is required to be miniaturized. Further, there is a demand for an optical system capable of satisfactorily correcting chromatic aberration, curvature of field, etc. at the time of shooting at the nearest distance while increasing the shooting magnification when focusing from infinity to the nearest distance. Further, with the shift to mirrorless large format cameras, there is a demand for a lens having a short back focus, a small size, and a large aperture. As an optical system that satisfies these requirements, a lens group having a positive refractive power, a focus lens group having a positive refractive power, and a focus lens group having a positive refractive power, which are arranged in order from the object side to the image side, are used.
Electronicsfroknowsphoto.com

Canon CRUSHED Sony & Nikon…here’s PROOF?!

This FIX is brought to you by StoryBlocks and their massive inventory of studio-quality stock footage. To check out StoryBlocks, head on over to http://storyblocks.com/fro. This week we have stories about a new Canon Micro Site, DxO Mark scoring the Nikon z 70-200 2.8 a 38 (whatever that means). A HUGE potential NIkon Z9 leak from Nikon Rumors. And, Canon topped the list for most cameras shipped in 2020 and crushed Sony and Nikon. This is YOUR Photo News Fix.
Electronicsfroknowsphoto.com

Sony ZV-1 vs Sony ZV-E10 vs Canon M50 Mark II: Best Budget Vlogging Camera 2021

FROPACK3 is HERE with 15 all-new custom Lightroom presets!!! Check it out https://froknowsphoto.com/fropack3/ (40% OFF) Which is the Best Budget Vlogging Camera for you in 2021? Is it the Sony ZV 1, Sony ZV E10 or the Canon M50 Mark II. Two of these cameras are designed for content creation aka vlogging first, while the other is geared towards vlogging and photos.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

Canon powershot G7 X Mark III review: A compact camera worth considering

Canon’s compact market is generally aimed at those upgrading from a smartphone or people looking for a smaller second camera. Technological advancements in sensor size, video quality and portability has also meant that these kinds of cameras operate in a part of the market well suited to bloggers, videographers and vloggers, with features such as live streaming and increased connectivity boosting their usefulness in a connected world. Here, we take an in-depth look at one of Canon’s latest offerings in this range – the G7 X mark III (£649, Currys.co.uk). Out of the box, the camera is a lightweight...
Electronicsprovideocoalition.com

Canon’s new XF605 4K camcorder and broadcast zoom lens

The new and compact XF605 professional 4K camcorder from Canon is introduced along with a new 10×16 KAS S 8K BCTV zoom lens. Canon announces the launch of two solutions which address the changing needs of the broadcast and production industries, including the compact, yet powerful XF605 professional 4K camcorder and the 10×16 KAS S 8K BCTV zoom lens. Designed with solo shooters in mind, the XF605 builds on the renowned XF series, making this portable camcorder Canon says, “a powerhouse for news gathering and studio productions”. Meeting industry standards, these new products offer production teams a suite of solutions capable of achieving high image-quality in any shooting environment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy