Federal election 2021: What the parties are planning on future IT technologies

It’s not long gone: the new Bundestag will be elected on Sunday, September 26th – and with it a new Chancellor, because Angela Merkel is no longer running for the CDU / CSU. In the months and years to come, decisive decisions will be made not only for the future of Germany, but also for Europe and the world as a whole. The digitization of the professional world and of the entire everyday life occupy people; and climate change – which is not coming but has been there for a long time – requires drastic measures, to name just two important issues. In a nine-part series, heise online examines the parties’ election programs on the basis of the most important subject areas; This will be followed by a series of interviews with the party representatives responsible for network policy. Published so far: