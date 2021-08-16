Cancel
SPI Energy Strengthens Solar4America Team with Appointment of Former Tesla/Solar City Sales Director to VP of Sales and Franchise Development

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced Solar4America, a subsidiary of the Company's SolarJuice Co., Ltd. ("SolarJuice"), appointed Jason Lally as its new VP of Sales and Franchise Development.

