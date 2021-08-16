Prepayments (CK93) - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.90.