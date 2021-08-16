Cancel
Prepayments (CK93) - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Pursuant to s 24 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Nykredit Realkredit A/S hereby publishes prepayment data (CK93) as at 13 August 2021 in the attached file. Furthermore, the data will be...

www.streetinsider.com

StocksStreetInsider.com

Preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments)

Preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments) Pursuant to S. 24 of the Capital Markets Act, we hereby publish preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments) in bonds issued by Jyske Realkredit. Please find the data in the attached file.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons

GN Store Nord has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GN Store Nord and/or persons closely related with them.
Income Taxhngn.com

$1,400 Stimulus Check: Here's How To Qualify for the Payment

President Joe Biden signed a huge economic assistance package into law that included a $1,400 stimulus check for over 100 million families, but some taxpayers may be eligible for payment when they submit their 2021 tax returns next year. Who Will Get the $1,400 Stimulus Check?. In a recently published...
Public HealthValueWalk

States Giving New Coronavirus Stimulus Checks

Since the start of the pandemic last year, Congress has sent out three rounds of stimulus checks. Some people are demanding more stimulus checks, but the economic rebound and other stimulus measures slim down the chances of another federal stimulus check. Some states, however, are using a combination of federal...
Educationmodernreaders.com

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.580-$1.640 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.81 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.030-$2.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.630-$1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.450-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 billion.MasTec also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.710-$1.710 EPS.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

IDEX Biometrics: Subscription Rights Exercise "“ 20 Aug 2021

The board of directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA has resolved to issue in total 365,280 ordinary shares at average price NOK 0.93 per share to employees who have exercised incentive subscription rights. The incentive subscription rights were issued under the company's 2019 and 2020 incentive subscription rights plans, which plans were approved by the annual general meeting on 9 May 2019 and 12 May 2020 respectively.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.90.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $17,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$216 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.52 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) Tops Q1 EPS by 7c

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.08), $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $49.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $48.2 million.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE For: Aug 18 Filed by: BERTHELOT MICHAEL J

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Each DEU represents a contingent right...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.010-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $484 million-$496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.64 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.020 EPS.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 4 UPWORK, INC For: Aug 18 Filed by: McCombs Jeff

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Each restricted stock unit ("RSU") represents...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.580-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Globant also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.920-$ EPS.
StocksStreetInsider.com

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Tops Q2 EPS by 7c

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) reported Q2 EPS of $0.07, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $393.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $367.8 million.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 GENESIS ENERGY LP For: Aug 20 Filed by: Davison James E

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:

