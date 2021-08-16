Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Broncos safety Justin Simmons voted No. 45 on NFL’s top 100 players list – The Denver Post

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 6 days ago

The cornerstone of the Broncos’ vaunted secondary, Justin Simmons on Sunday earned his first nod to the NFL Top 100 list. The 27-year-old safety came in at No. 45 on the annual list. He was the second Broncos player announced, following left tackle Garett Bolles (No. 82). “One of the...

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Nfl Top 100#Nfl Network#American Football#The Denver Post#Nfl Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: 5 players trending up early at 2021 training camp

Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports. The Denver Broncos are set for a three-game preseason slate after the early portion of training camp. Which players are trending up so far?. The Denver Broncos are officially in their first preseason game week against the Minnesota...
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: 5 players who have disappointed in camp so far

Denver Broncos, 2021 roster - Cam Fleming. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports. The Denver Broncos are well underway with training camp in 2021, but not every player is playing up to expectations. Who has disappointed so far?. Denver Broncos training camp is now in full swing, and the...
NFLUSA Today

Broncos vet Justin Simmons likes what he sees from rookie Pat Surtain

Denver Broncos first-round draft pick Pat Surtain II has received positive reviews from teammates and coaches through the first three weeks of training camp. Surtain’s father played cornerback in the NFL, and it’s clear that he observed and applied his dad’s approach to his own career. “The way he carries...
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: Top 3 plays vs. Minnesota Vikings

Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports. The Denver Broncos dominated in all three phases of the game as they trout the Minnesota Vikings, 33-6. The offense had some explosive plays early on and really made a difference in the game. The defense had a lot of great plays that could have made the top three but there was only one that made it from the defensive side of the ball.
NFLfftoday.com

2021 Player Outlooks: Denver Broncos

(2020 QB Rank – No.18, 20.3 FPts/G) Veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was brought in via trade by the Broncos the day before the draft, signaling that the team would no longer be targeting a quarterback with their first round draft pick. That turned out to be true as Denver now enters the preseason with a quarterback competition between Bridgewater and 2020 starter Drew Lock. Bridgewater joins the team after having started 15 games for the Panthers in 2020. He threw for a career high 69.1 completion percentage, as well as career highs in both passing yardage (3,733) and touchdowns (15). Despite this, Bridgewater narrowly held on to a top-20 quarterback season and without a substantial change to his play style, he’s probably never going to be a QB1 for fantasy, even though he’s joining a Denver team that is loaded at the skill positions.
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: 5 players who may be part of team’s first cuts

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 8: De'Mornay Pierson-El #15 of the St. Louis BattleHawks returns a punt during the XFL game against the DC Defenders at Audi Field on March 8, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shawn Hubbard/XFL via Getty Images) The NFL will have a new cut-down date this...
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: Garett Bolles’ epic season earns Top 100 nod

Garett Bolles, Left Tackle #72 for the Denver Broncos. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports. Just a year ago, Garett Bolles’ future in Denver was very uncertain. After an extremely rocky 2019 season, we saw the left tackle from Utah as one of the most penalized linemen, accounting for 10. That same season, Bolles single-handedly cost the Denver Broncos nearly the entire fields’ length of penalty yardage.
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: Predicting the fate of top 5 bubble players remaining on roster

Dec 29, 2019; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Diontae Spencer (11) in the fourth quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports. The 2021 NFL season is fast approaching and teams are doing their due diligence to compile...
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos ratings in Madden NFL 22

Electronic Arts have unveiled its complete ratings for the upcoming Madden NFL 22 game. Here’s a look at how the Broncos stack up. Despite missing the entirety of the 2020 season, linebacker Von Miller again is the top-rated player on Denver’s roster. He has a 93 overall rating, down from his 97 mark entering last season. He is followed by four members of the team’s vaunted secondary: safety Justin Simmons (91), cornerback Kyle Fuller (87), cornerback Bryce Callahan (86) and safety Kareem Jackson (86). Running back Melvin Gordon III is the highest-rated player on offense with an 85 overall score.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Justin Strnad gunning for starting job

Justin Strnad is one of the Denver Broncos eager to play ball and is in line for a spot on this defense. When the Denver Broncos selected Justin Strnad in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, there was no question regarding his potential as a developmental player at linebacker. Some scouts even wondered if Strnad would have been drafted earlier had there not been a biceps tear in his final year of college.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 Denver Broncos players tumbling down the depth chart in preseason

As the preseason continues to roll along, which Denver Broncos players are currently tumbling down the (admittedly unofficial) depth chart?. As training camp and preseason games continue to roll along, the cream will continue to rise to the top for the Denver Broncos and other teams in regards to their depth chart. Rosters need to be trimmed to 85 players by Tuesday, and while there may be some obvious cut candidates all around the league, there are players who will continue to get opportunities to make their case for roster spots.
NFLUSA Today

Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles reacts to making NFL Top 100 list

Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles is ranked No. 82 on NFL Network’s list of the top 100 players in the league, voted on by payers. “It’s an honor, for sure,” Bolles said after Monday’s practice. “I worked extremely hard to get to this point in my career. I’m very thankful that they picked me [as the] 82nd best player in the league. My goal is just to continue to get better day in and day out. I couldn’t get there without my teammates and this wonderful organization and all that they’ve done for me — putting me in scenarios that best fits the player that I am.”
NFLchatsports.com

Broncos News & Rumors: Denver Forming A Top RB Duo In The NFL? + WR Tim Patrick Trade Rumors

Denver Broncos preseason news features talk of the Broncos forming a top running back duo in the NFL between Javonte Williams & Melvin Gordon, and the Broncos trade rumors are focused on wide receiver Tim Patrick to the Baltimore Ravens. Rookie Javonte Williams jumped out during the Broncos Preseason Week 1 win against the Minnesota Vikings which has caused excitement over the pairing of Williams and veteran Melvin Gordon. Broncos rumors center around WR Tim Patrick and if the Ravens make a big enough offer, will the Broncos consider moving their rising receiver? Join Broncos Breakdown host Matthew Peterson for all the details surrounding the latest Broncos news and rumors.
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos' secondary dripping with potential, but 'that's on paper'

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Right now, all the Denver Broncos can do is line up hope, optimism and big plans in their defensive secondary. With every batted pass, interception and harmless incompletion at training camp, there's a lot to feel good about a season after losing five cornerbacks in a week.
NFLrockydailynews.com

Broncos vs. Seahawks: How to watch preseason game on August 21

SEATTLE — It’s game day in Broncos Country!. The Denver Broncos head to Seattle tonight for a preseason matchup with the Seahawks. Saturday’s preseason game will air on KTVD Ch. 20 (657 on Xfinity) as well as 9NEWS.com, 9NEWS mobile app and 9NEWS streaming apps. A Special Edition of “Broncos...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos roster: Right tackle projections

The Denver Broncos are slowly starting to group together a very solid offensive line, but the right tackle position still has long-term questions. More offensive line content? More offensive line content. The Denver Broncos are finally starting to bring some consistency and skill to their offensive line. Between free agency...
NFLCBS Sports

Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Sitting against Seahawks

Gordon is not in pads for Saturday's preseason game against the Seahawks, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports. Gordon was able to return to practice earlier this week, but he will not see game action. With Mike Boone (quadriceps) also sidelined, Javonte Williams, Royce Williams, and Damarea Crockett could see plenty of work out of the backfield. Also seen without pads in warmups were Von Miller, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terrell Owens News

Terrell Owens hasn’t played for an NFL team since 2012, but the Hall of Famer still believes he has what it takes to compete at the professional level. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Owens had a message for anyone who thinks his playing days are long gone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy