Broncos safety Justin Simmons voted No. 45 on NFL’s top 100 players list – The Denver Post

(2020 QB Rank – No.18, 20.3 FPts/G) Veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was brought in via trade by the Broncos the day before the draft, signaling that the team would no longer be targeting a quarterback with their first round draft pick. That turned out to be true as Denver now enters the preseason with a quarterback competition between Bridgewater and 2020 starter Drew Lock. Bridgewater joins the team after having started 15 games for the Panthers in 2020. He threw for a career high 69.1 completion percentage, as well as career highs in both passing yardage (3,733) and touchdowns (15). Despite this, Bridgewater narrowly held on to a top-20 quarterback season and without a substantial change to his play style, he’s probably never going to be a QB1 for fantasy, even though he’s joining a Denver team that is loaded at the skill positions.