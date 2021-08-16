Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Safeway faces OSHA fines after Denver worker loses 4 fingers

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 6 days ago

Safeway faces $339,000 in fines following a workplace accident at a milk packaging plant in Denver in which an employee lost four fingers. The Denver Post reports that the U.S. Department of Labor notified the grocer this week that they have until Sept. 13 to address workplace safety violations and pay the fines, request a conference with officials or contest the investigation’s findings before an independent review commission.

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osha#Safeway#Workplace Safety#Osha#The Denver Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Boston, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Contractor Faces $1.3 Million In Fines After Deaths Of 2 Workers At Boston Construction Site

BOSTON (CBS) — The U.S. Labor Department is proposing more than $1.3 million in fines for a Wayland contractor following the deaths of two workers at a Boston construction site earlier this year. Jordy Romero, 27, and Carlos Gutierrez, 33, died on High Street Feb. 24 in the financial district after a dump truck hit them and they fell into a nine-foot deep trench, investigators determined. OSHA is calling for a total of $1,350,884 in penalties based on 28 violations by Atlantic Coast Utilities, which officials said has a “long history of ignoring the safety and health of its employees.” The company...
Iowa Stateabc17news.com

New U. Iowa utilities contractor fined after worker’s fall

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A contractor that recently took over management of the University of Iowa utility system has been cited for safety violations after a worker fell into an underground steam tunnel and was injured. The Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Engie North America for five violations in connection with the March 25 incident in which a steamfitter fell 20 feet from a ladder down a maintenance hatch. Engie agreed to pay a $16,000 penalty as part of a settlement reached last month, and says it has repaired one ladder and taken another out of service. Engie also defends its overall safety record. The company took over the university’s utilities operations under a landmark $1.2 billion privatization agreement that went into effect last year.
EconomyPosted by
The Associated Press

OSHA proposes $1.3M in penalties over worker deaths

BOSTON (AP) — Federal workplace safety regulators on Wednesday proposed $1.3 million in penalties for the construction company that employed two men who died when they were struck by a dump truck and pushed into a 9-foot-deep (2.75 meters) trench at sewer project in Boston in February. The Occupational Safety...
Boston, MAWBUR

OSHA Faults Contractor Involved In 2 Worker Deaths In Boston

Federal regulators found the contractor that employed two workers who died at a Boston construction site in February repeatedly violated workplace safety rules. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the company, Atlantic Coast Utilities, failed to provide safety training, protection, or work site inspection before the workers died. One of the company's dump trucks hit the workers and pushed them into a 9-foot deep trench, where their bodies were later found.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

Kill On-Site Order, But Not Yet in Sioux Falls

At first glance, you would think something so beautiful couldn't possibly be so terrifying. Not so for the Spotted Lanternfly. In the eastern U.S., this colorful winged creature has a Kill On-Site order on its head. Think of David & Goliath - the Lanternfly in the role of Goliath, but...
RetailFOXBusiness

Walmart employee demonstrates how they catch self-checkout theft

An apparent Walmart employee has posted a video on social media showing just how the retail giant is able to monitor self-checkouts for theft, warning customers: "We know when you're stealing." In a short clip, TikTok user "@thewalmartguy69" shows an employee watching the self-checkout bays and looking at a device...
Public HealthValueWalk

States Giving New Coronavirus Stimulus Checks

Since the start of the pandemic last year, Congress has sent out three rounds of stimulus checks. Some people are demanding more stimulus checks, but the economic rebound and other stimulus measures slim down the chances of another federal stimulus check. Some states, however, are using a combination of federal...
Labor IssuesOccupational Health Safety

OSHA Updates Guidance on Protecting Unvaccinated Workers

An updated guidance was issued by the U.S. Department of Labor’s OSHA in order to help employers protect workers from the coronavirus. The guidance reflects developments in science and data, including the CDC’s updated COVID-19 guidance issued July 27. The updated guidance, however, expands information on appropriate measures for protecting workers in higher-risk work places with mixed-vaccination status workers. This mainly includes industries such as manufacturing, meat, seafood and poultry processing, high-volume and retail grocery and agricultural processing. This is often prolonged due to close contact with others.
LawSan Francisco Chronicle

Prop. 22, the gig worker exemption for Uber and Lyft, is ruled unconstitutional

Proposition 22, which exempts gig work companies like Uber and Lyft from treating drivers as employees, is unconstitutional, a judge ruled Friday. The measure, which 59% of state voters supported last fall, illegally “limits the power of a future legislature to define app-based drivers as workers subject to workers’ compensation law,” Alameda County Superior Court Frank Roesch ruled.
Colorado Statecoloradosun.com

What’s Working: It’s a worker’s labor market in Colorado as wages rise

As Labor Day creeps closer, unemployed workers in Colorado are probably already mourning the coming loss of federal benefits on Sept. 4. Some don’t want to believe it’s happening, Erin Joy Swank said Friday. She’s one of the moderators of the private Facebook group for unemployed Coloradans that has been tirelessly trying to steer people for more than a year to the answers they seek about unemployment benefits.

Comments / 0

Community Policy