Inter Miami CF hosts the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference play

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Chicago Fire (5-9-5) vs. Inter Miami CF (4-9-4)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF +104, Chicago +242, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami CF faces the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference action.

Inter Miami CF finished 7-13-3 overall during the 2020 season while going 5-3-2 at home. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 38.

The Fire finished 5-10-8 overall and 0-6-5 on the road a season ago. Chicago scored 33 goals a season ago, averaging 1.4 per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. Chicago won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: Ventura Alvarado (injured), Ryan Shawcross (injured), Robbie Robinson (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Joevin Jones (injured).

Chicago: Bobby Shuttleworth (injured), Miguel Navarro (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

