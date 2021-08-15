Lions Club Free Fair on September 5
Carterville Water and Sewer Department recently issued the following announcement. The Carterville Lions Club is the host for the Annual Carterville Free Fair held in September. 2013 marked the 100th Anniversary of the yearly event. Festivities begin on Wednesday evening and continue through Saturday night. Farigoers can enjoy a Farmer’s Market, parade, pageants for all ages, food, carnival rides, free entertainment and free parking, bingo, vendors and more!carbondalereporter.com
