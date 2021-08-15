Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carterville, IL

Lions Club Free Fair on September 5

By Press release submission
carbondalereporter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarterville Water and Sewer Department recently issued the following announcement. The Carterville Lions Club is the host for the Annual Carterville Free Fair held in September. 2013 marked the 100th Anniversary of the yearly event. Festivities begin on Wednesday evening and continue through Saturday night. Farigoers can enjoy a Farmer’s Market, parade, pageants for all ages, food, carnival rides, free entertainment and free parking, bingo, vendors and more!

carbondalereporter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Carterville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Parking#Carnival Rides#Bingo#Lions Club Free Fair#Carterville Free Fair#Farigoers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. orders commercial planes to help move Afghanistan evacuees

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday ordered six commercial airlines to help transport people after their evacuation from Afghanistan as Washington sought to step up the pace of departures of Americans and at-risk Afghans from Kabul. The Pentagon said it called up 18 commercial aircraft from...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement from the civil rights leader’s Chicago-based nonprofit organization. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that Jackson, who previously received the COVID-19 vaccine, was being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, along with his 77-year-old wife, Jacqueline.

Comments / 0

Community Policy