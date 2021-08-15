Free webinar on COVID-19’s impact on rural health is Aug. 19

Southern Illinois University Museum issued the following announcement on Aug. 13. Illinois must improve access to healthy foods and fitness opportunities in rural regions to improve health in rural communities. Living in a rural area in Illinois is associated with an increased prevalence of obesity, which is linked to a higher risk of COVID-19 complications. A new report finds rural residents struggle to access fresh and affordable food, need more flexibility in the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program meant to provide nutritious food options to children and families, and often live in communities lacking the infrastructure and facilities conducive to healthy lifestyles.