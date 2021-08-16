Third Annual ‘Augie’s Pop of Kindness Day’ is set for Aug. 19 on campus

“Augie’s Pop of Kindness Day,” presented by the CSUSB Staff Council, will take place at from noon-1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, on campus, with four locations. This marks the third “Augie’s Pop of Kindness Day.” Even though many were working remotely last summer during the stay-at-home mandate due to the pandemic, the CSUSB Staff Council still held the day to remember Augie Hartung’s legacy of kindness, passing out popsicles for essential staff on campus and meeting up with others virtually.