Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Bernardino, CA

Third Annual ‘Augie’s Pop of Kindness Day’ is set for Aug. 19 on campus

csusb.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Augie’s Pop of Kindness Day,” presented by the CSUSB Staff Council, will take place at from noon-1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, on campus, with four locations. This marks the third “Augie’s Pop of Kindness Day.” Even though many were working remotely last summer during the stay-at-home mandate due to the pandemic, the CSUSB Staff Council still held the day to remember Augie Hartung’s legacy of kindness, passing out popsicles for essential staff on campus and meeting up with others virtually.

www.csusb.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Bernardino, CA
Local
California Society
San Bernardino, CA
Society
City
August, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Csusb Staff Council#Facilities Services#The Staff Council#College Of Education
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Henri, downgraded to a tropical storm, barrels toward northeast

Tropical Storm Henri continued its march toward the northeastern United States Sunday morning, and is projected to make landfall Sunday afternoon. Although the storm had been downgraded, many parts of New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts were bracing for heavy rain, which could cause major flooding, and wind gust of up to 75 mph. Although the maximum winds could be as high as 75 mph, the National Hurricane Center reported the current wind speed at 70 mph.
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Tropical Storm Grace moves through Mexico, kills 8

VERACRUZ, Mexico — Tropical Storm Grace weakened on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas after a second landfall in the country in two days. At least eight people died, authorities said. The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip,...
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Taliban allegedly sets woman on fire for 'bad cooking'

Taliban fighters allegedly set a woman on fire for "bad cooking," as other women in Afghanistan go into hiding and reportedly being forced into sex slavery. "They are forcing people to give them food and cook them food. A woman was put on fire because she was accused of bad cooking for Taliban fighters," activist and former Afghan judge Najla Ayoubi told Sky News.

Comments / 0

Community Policy