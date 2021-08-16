Betty Accorsi Quartet: The Cutty Sark Suite

I never feel ready to make a record, you know, everyone is so advanced. I’m just a jazz baby. Chien Chien Lu is a vibes and marimba player who lived the first quarter of a century of her life in Taiwan. This year she is closing in on 32 years of age. One of three children, she went to church with Dad and temple with Mom—her father being a Christian, and her mother a Buddhist. Now she's a self-avowed spiritual person, but not particularly religious. Years of Chinese classical music training as a percussionist led her to complete her Masters in Jazz Studies at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia. She lives in Harlem in New York City and recently led her quartet in a live Saturday night performance at the Clifford Brown Jazz Festival in Wilmington, Delaware. Talking about the transition from Taiwan to the States she smiled...