Betty Accorsi Quartet: The Cutty Sark Suite

By THOMAS FLETCHER
allaboutjazz.com
 6 days ago

Saxophonist and talented composer Betty Accorsi has released her debut album, The Cutty Sark Suite, inspired by the ship's journey travelling from China to London. The four tracks, averaging seven-and-a-half-minutes, were all recorded at Goldsmiths Music Studios, in affiliation with the university which Accorsi attended, studying for a master's degree in music. Prior to this, the Italian-born musician enrolled at the Conservatoire G. Verdi in Milan where she primarily focused on performing classical repertoire. She then moved to England to pursue her dream of studying jazz saxophone at Trinity Laban, and then subsequently arriving at Goldsmiths, University of London.

Jaco Pastorius
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Cutty Sark#The Cutty Sark Suite#Goldsmiths Music Studios#Italian#Trinity Laban#The Cutty Sark#Chinese#Indonesian Gamelan#Zulu#English#The English Navy
