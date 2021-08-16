Cancel
Music

Junichiro Mataga: Sketches

By JACK BOWERS
 6 days ago

Sketches, the U.S. debut recording by Japanese-born, New York-based pianist/composer Junichiro Mataga, encompasses nearly an hour of genial contemporary jazz ably performed by Mataga, bassist Yoshiki Yamada and drummer Yosuke Nagayama. Even though he was quite busy as a leader and sideman in Tokyo, Mataga decided in 2019 to move to New York City to study in the jazz program at the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. Since graduating, Mataga has worked as a freelance musician in the New York city area.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thelonious Monk
Person
Richard Smallwood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contemporary Jazz#Japanese
