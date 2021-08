It took until FC Cincinnati’s eighth home match of the season, but yours truly finally trekked down to the West End last night to check out TQL Stadium. I saw firsthand FCC’s 0-0 draw against CF Montreal, the hosts’ fourth straight tie and seventh draw in the club’s past nine matches—four of which have occurred at home. The Orange and Blue, taking the pitch for the first time in 11 days, have become masters of the unremarkable, scoring just a single goal across their past five forays.