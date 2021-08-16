New Releases With Birthday Shoutouts to Regina Carter, Dorothy Ashby, Abbey Lincoln and More
This broadcast presents new releases from marimbaist Jenny Klukken, Kevin Hays, Ben Street & Billy Hart, bassist Ilana Lipsztein, Cory Weeds Nightcrawlers and saxophonist Dennis Mitcheltree with birthday shoutouts to Regina Carter, Dorothy Ashby, Abbey Lincoln, KJ Denhert, Kat Edmonson and Kat Gang, among others. Thanks for listening and please support the artists you hear by purchasing their music during this time of pandemic.www.allaboutjazz.com
