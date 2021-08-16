Cancel
Jared Hall: Seen on the Scene

By PAUL RAUCH
allaboutjazz.com
 6 days ago

In many ways the title Seen on the Scene encapsulates trumpeter Jared Hall's story leading up to the studio session in 2018 which resulted in this, his sophomore release. The native of Spokane, Washington, arrived in Seattle in 2017 after completing studies with mercurial trumpet ace Brian Lynch and, almost immediately, scored a residency at Tula's, the city's legendary jazz spot. Sporting new compositions and a new recording on Lynch's Hollistic MusicWorks label, Hall went about establishing himself on the vibrant Seattle scene, establishing working and social relationships with such Seattle stalwarts as pianist John Hansen, bassist Michael Glynn and drummer Matt Jorgensen. Jorgensen is also a principal of the highly regarded Origin Records label. In the process, Hall began to shake off the sediment of jazz education and chance upon his own original sound by playing and interacting socially with his new community, via jam sessions and gigs as a sideman for a variety of resident artists in his new city. Becoming a new father in the process necessitated his being extensively employed in education, all the while grinding and performing his way towards the top of Seattle's impressive roster of jazz elite.

www.allaboutjazz.com

