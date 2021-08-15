Cancel
Foreign Policy

U.S. Embassy Staff Evacuated From Kabul

 7 days ago

And we are going to hear now from NPR's Mara Liasson. She is joining us. Hang on one second. We're having a little bit of a computer problem here. Hey, Mara, you with me?. MARIA LIASSON, BYLINE: Yes, I'm here. KELLY: Hi. Good to have you with us. Having a...

Gerald Ford
#Kabul#U S Embassy#Cia#Taliban#Al Qaida#Americans#Democrats#Republicans#Cia#Copyright Npr
Americas
Foreign Policy
Afghanistan
World
Politics
U.S. Politics
Vietnam
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Biden says US-led evacuation from Kabul is accelerating

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden said Sunday the U.S.-led evacuation of Americans, at-risk Afghans and others from the Kabul airport accelerated this weekend, although it remains vulnerable to threats posed by the Islamic State extremist group. One week after the Taliban completed its takeover of Afghanistan by capturing...
MilitaryWashington Times

Islamic State poses threat as American troops evacuate civilians in Kabul, Biden says

President Biden is raising concerns that the Islamic State poses a threat as American troops seek to evacuate thousands of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies from Afghanistan. Biden in remarks at the White House on Sunday noted that the terror group is a “sworn enemy of the Taliban” and said that the longer U.S. troops are on the ground increases the chance that the group will attempt to strike innocent civilians and American personnel near the Hamid Karzai International Airport.
PoliticsVoice of America

US Embassy Tells Americans: Do Not Go to Kabul Airport

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul issued a new security warning Saturday advising Americans not to go to the airport without “individual instructions from a U.S. government representative,” noting possible security threats posed by the Islamic State outside the airport gates. The German Embassy issued a similar warning, saying Taliban forces...
Worldspacecoastdaily.com

New ISIS Threat in Afghanistan Prompts US Warning in Kabul: Defense Officials

(FOX NEWS) – A new threat from the Islamic State’s (ISIS) branch in Afghanistan prompted a new warning from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul that urged Americans to not come to the besieged airport in Kabul, officials confirmed to Fox News on Saturday. “Because of potential security threats outside the...
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Afghan evacuees being held at US airbases after fleeing Kabul

The Americans and thousands of Afghans who have managed to escape Kabul on US military flights amid the botched withdrawal are being held in an overcrowded airbase hanger in Qatar as US Border agents work frantically to process the growing number of evacuees. When US military planes have taken off...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

CNN panel blasts Biden's 'bizarre' messaging: 'You have to question, is the president insulated, isolated?'

A CNN panel blasted President Biden for what they called misleading messaging on the current crisis in Afghanistan. "There's a serious disconnect between the messaging from the Biden administration, which is essentially, 'We've got this, we have a plan, we're getting this under control. If you want to get out of Afghanistan, you can,'" The Associated Press' Julie Pace said on Sunday's "Inside Politics." "And then what we're seeing on the ground from really brave reporters who are there, from a lot of Afghan civilians who are sharing pictures of images of the scene outside the airport where, no, you cannot get out if you want to get out."
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Ex-CIA director compares Trump supporters to the Taliban

Former CIA Director Gen. Michael Hayden was widely panned for a retweet that signaled he equated President Trump’s supporters in the United States with the Taliban in Afghanistan. On Thursday, Hayden retweeted a split image. The top showed black-clad Islamic militants waving guns and flags from a line of cars...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Germany says firefight involving Western forces erupts at Kabul Airport

KABUL/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A firefight broke out between unidentified gunmen, Western security forces and Afghan guards at Kabul airport on Monday, Germany’s armed forces said, as thousands of Afghans and foreigners thronged the airport, seeking to flee Taliban rule. One Afghan guard was killed and three were wounded in the...

