Data Migration 1 big thing: Oversee and deploy field data collection software (including EDGE).

The development of a country can be measured by several factors like their progress in the health sector, their literacy rates, and tracking changes in technological innovations. However, the industrial and service sectors are two primary factors that contribute to any country’s development and advancement. This is because both these sectors hold the responsibility of strengthening the country’s economic structure by maintaining the standard per capita income. Therefore, in order to accelerate economic development, it is vital to regularly analyze all the components of an organization, and the most important one being the data center.