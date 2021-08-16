Data Migration 1 big thing: Secure that your operation is involved in quality assurance on a data migration project.

Software plays an instrumental role in both the production and the correction of quality data. In the first instance, software is used to automate the profiling, cleansing, conditioning and validation of derived data sets. In the second instance, and within limits, software is used to correct for deficiencies in the quality of a derived data set. This contributes to the recognition that software tools can be used to “fix” many types of data quality problems. It likewise contributes to a prejudice: Namely, that data quality does not matter—or, more precisely, that the quality of data does not matter quite as much.