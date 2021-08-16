The great recharge: the state of play in the global battery market

The report “Global Biolubricants Market, By Raw Material (Vegetable Oil and Animal Fats), by Application (Automotive, Industrial Lubricant, Metal Working, Greases, Others (Hydraulic Fluids, Mold Release Agents, and Transmission Fluids)), By End User (Industrial, Commercial Transportation, and Consumer Automotive), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global biolubricants market is projected to grow from US$ 2.4 billion in 2020 to US$ 3.5 billion by 2029. Rising regulatory pressure on synthetic lubricants is key factor driving growth of the global biolubricants market. Furthermore, growing supply of cost-effective, high-performing green oils in the framework of government regulations is predicted to fuel global biolubricants market growth. Moreover, various industry players are mostly focusing on developing novel green formulations for various end users, which is expected to boost the global market in near future. Growing use of biolubricants in the automotive industry is expected to provide a wide scope and create lucrative opportunity for the players operating in the global biolubricants market.