Data Migration 1 big thing: Write technical design documents, develop solutions, test, debug, and implement projects.

Malaz Boustani MD, MPH; Jürgen Unützer MD, MPH, MA; Luci K. Leykum MD, MBA, MSc. Most innovations developed to reduce the burden of Alzheimer disease and other related dementias (ADRD) are difficult to implement, diffuse, and scale. The consequences of such challenges in design, implementation, and diffusion are suboptimal care and resulting harm for people living with ADRD and their caregivers. National experts identified four factors that contribute to our limited ability to implement and diffuse of evidence-based services and interventions for people living with ADRD: (1) limited market demand for the implementation and diffusion of effective ADRD interventions; (2) insufficient engagement of persons living with ADRD and those caring for them in the development of potential ADRD services and interventions; (3) limited evidence and experience regarding scalability and sustainability of evidence-based ADRD care services; and (4) difficulties in taking innovations that work in one context and successfully implementing them in other contexts. New investments in the science of human-centered design, implementation, and diffusion are crucial for meeting the goals of the National Plan to Address Alzheimer's Disease under the auspices of the National Alzheimer's Project Act.