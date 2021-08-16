Data Migration 1 big thing: Foster analytics driven decisions based on strategic vendor contractual data.

Data processing and analytics are fundamental and pervasive. Algorithms play a vital role in data processing and analytics where many algorithm designs have incorporated heuristics and general rules from human knowledge and experience to improve their effectiveness. Recently, reinforcement learning, deep reinforcement learning (DRL) in particular, is increasingly explored and exploited in many areas because it can learn better strategies in complicated environments it is interacting with than statically designed algorithms. Motivated by this trend, we provide a comprehensive review of recent works focusing on utilizing deep reinforcement learning to improve data processing and analytics. First, we present an introduction to key concepts, theories, and methods in deep reinforcement learning. Next, we discuss deep reinforcement learning deployment on database systems, facilitating data processing and analytics in various aspects, including data organization, scheduling, tuning, and indexing. Then, we survey the application of deep reinforcement learning in data processing and analytics, ranging from data preparation, natural language interface to healthcare, fintech, etc. Finally, we discuss important open challenges and future research directions of using deep reinforcement learning in data processing and analytics.
