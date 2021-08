As an executive consultant and an advisor to the senior management of various organizations, I have worked with dozens Fortune 500 around the globe to guide and support their various forms of business and digital transformation. Subjects of the transformation vary from sales and revenue management transformation, strategic planning transformation to pricing and business model overhaul. A common denominator that becomes more and more clear among all those endeavors, however, is to better use data and technology in their business practice, be it commercial or operational, to drive greater competitiveness and to reach significantly more ambitious business goals.