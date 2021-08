Leaptree announced it has launched an integration with Skills management and Workforce Engagement as part of Salesforce Service Cloud on AppExchange. Leaptree Optimize is already trusted by Call Center and CX teams around the world who use it to identify customer service issues and resolve performance bottlenecks with dynamic QA scorecards and real-time dashboards. With this latest integration, Optimize evaluators can run dynamic quality assessments against agents, whereby the volume of assessments is determined by their skill level within the organization.