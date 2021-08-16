GUEST COLUMN: Everyone must join battle against COVID
The COVID 19 pandemic has impacted lives almost without exception. Over the past year, we have endured but also learned much not only about the virus but also about ourselves. Emergency use authorization by the FDA has allowed extensively studied vaccines to be released for use early due to the pandemic. This type of release also occurred when there were infections or exposures related to anthrax, ebola and Middle East respiratory syndrome known as MERS.wcfcourier.com
