Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Falls, IA

GUEST COLUMN: Everyone must join battle against COVID

By DR. RUSSELL ADAMS
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID 19 pandemic has impacted lives almost without exception. Over the past year, we have endured but also learned much not only about the virus but also about ourselves. Emergency use authorization by the FDA has allowed extensively studied vaccines to be released for use early due to the pandemic. This type of release also occurred when there were infections or exposures related to anthrax, ebola and Middle East respiratory syndrome known as MERS.

wcfcourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Local
Iowa COVID-19 Vaccines
Marshalltown, IA
Health
City
Marshalltown, IA
Cedar Falls, IA
Health
City
Cedar Falls, IA
Local
Iowa Vaccines
Local
Iowa Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ebola#Mers#Covid#Unitypoint Health#Allen Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Henri barrels toward U.S. Northeast coast

AMAGANSETT, N.Y., Aug 22 (Reuters) - Hurricane Henri headed toward southern New England and Long Island on Sunday, threatening the region with high winds, a storm surge and drenching rainfall. By 2 a.m. (0600 GMT), Henri was located 135 miles (215 km) south-southeast of Montauk Point on Long Island in...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden to discuss Afghanistan evacuations during Sunday address to nation

President Biden plans to address the nation Sunday afternoon regarding efforts to evacuate American citizens and other people out of Afghanistan, according to reports. Biden’s speech is expected to be televised at 4 p.m., The Hill reported. The announcement of the plans for the address came Saturday night, hours after...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement from the civil rights leader’s Chicago-based nonprofit organization. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that Jackson, who previously received the COVID-19 vaccine, was being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, along with his 77-year-old wife, Jacqueline.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Tropical Storm Grace moves through Mexico, kills 8

VERACRUZ, Mexico — Tropical Storm Grace weakened on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas after a second landfall in the country in two days. At least eight people died, authorities said. The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip,...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Hill

Hundreds arrested in anti-lockdown protests in Australia

Australian police arrested more than 250 people on Saturday during anti-lockdown protests across the country. Residents of Sydney and its home state of New South Wales were placed under extended coronavirus stay-at-home orders earlier this month as a result of a record number of daily infections in the area. On...
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy