Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

PriceFest 2021: A New Black Renaissance at Clarice Smith, Aug 2-23, Online

By pgtheater
pgtheater.com
 6 days ago

PriceFest 2021: A New Black Renaissance at Clarice Smith, Aug 2-23, Online. Presented by the International Florence Price Festival. Venue: Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center. Online. PriceFest 2021: A New Black Renaissance is presented by the International Florence Price Festival and sponsored by the University of Maryland School of Music...

pgtheater.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Florence Price
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renaissance#Media Event#Pricefest 2021#Haitian#University Of Maryland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
HomelessHipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre's Homeless Daughter Turns To GoFundMe: ‘I Know My Dad Is A Busy Man'

Dr. Dre’s estranged daughter, LaTanya Young, has been staying in the public spotlight in recent months thanks to her candid interviews about her famous father. Young says the Beats By Dre mogul — who’s worth an estimated $800 million — cut her off financially in January and she’s been living out of her car and working for DoorDash, unable to reach Dre directly.
Entertainmentthefocus.news

T Rodgers' death announced: Bloods gang founder passes away at 64

T Rodgers’ death was announced early yesterday evening. The west coast founder of the Almighty Black P. Stone Nation Bloods gang passed away at the age of 64. The legacy of the author, humanitarian, and producer is prolific, as fans and friends take to social media to share their respects. We remember the life and work of T Rodgers.
Relationshipsblackchronicle.com

Bobby Brown’s Daughter La’Princia Brown Ties the Knot

Bobby Brown has suffered much tragedy in his life but this past week he was able to celebrate his daughter La’Princia Brown who tied the knot with her longtime beau. La’Princia looking beautiful in a traditional all-white wedding gown, married media personality Eddie Ray with her R&B dad by her side, her stepmom Alicia Etheredge-Brown and her family and siblings in tow.
WorldNME

‘Spartacus’ actor Frankie Mossman dies in Sydney aged 33

New Zealand actor Francis “Frankie” Mossman has died at the age of 33, his family have confirmed. The actor, who appeared on television series including Spartacus and The Horizon, died at his home in Sydney on on August 14. A cause of death has not been disclosed. “Francis was an...
Musicdjmag.com

Edge Slayer announces new album, 'Tsureena'

Edge Slayer has announced her forthcoming album. The Louisiana-born, Atlanta-based artist — real name Zarina Crockett — released her most recent EP, 'Dark Thoughts', in September last year, and returns with 'Tsureena' to explore "lurid sexcapades, speculation, and affirmation" through a blend of electronic, pop and R&B. Speaking about the...
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

CNN concert disaster forces Anderson Cooper, others to kill air time

CNN spent weeks hyping Saturday’s star-studded "We Love New York: The Homecoming Concert," which it planned to broadcast from New York City’s Central Park. The event was supposed to celebrate the city’s reopening after coronavirus shutdowns. Instead, performances by the night’s biggest names – including Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen and...
TV & VideosPopculture

A Long-Lost Jennifer Lawrence Movie Just Landed on Netflix

Jennifer Lawrence may be best known for her roles in Winter's Bone, The Hunger Games, and Silver Linings Playbook, the 2012 film she won an Oscar for, but it is another forgotten title of hers that has just made its way to Netflix. As the streaming giant continues to roll out is August 2021 additions, it added the 2011 Lawrence-starring film Like Crazy on Thursday, Aug. 19.
Books & Literatureheydaybooks.com

Making Revolution: My Life in the Black Panther Party

Paperback, 5.5 x 8.5, 256 pages. Making Revolution is Don Cox’s revelatory, even incendiary account of his years in the Black Panther Party. He had participated in many peaceful Bay Area civil rights protests but hungered for more militant action. His book tells the story of his work as the party’s field marshal in charge of gunrunning to planning armed attacks—tales which are told for the first time in this remarkable memoir—to his star turn raising money at the Manhattan home of Leonard Bernstein (for which he was famously mocked by Tom Wolfe in Radical Chic and Mau-Mauing the Flak Catchers), to his subsequent flight to Algeria to join Eldridge Cleaver in exile, to his decision to leave the party following his disillusionment with Huey P. Newton’s leadership. Cox would live out the rest of his life in France, where he wrote these unrepentant recollections in the early 1980s, enjoining his daughter to promise him that she would do everything she could to have them published.

Comments / 0

Community Policy