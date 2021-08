After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Agora Art Fair’s pivot to a virtual platform in 2020, the festival is back this year as an in-person affair. Rain or shine, over 100 Wisconsin artists can again showcase the best of their prose through a variety of mediums, including painting, ceramics, jewelry, photography, glass, metals, woodwork, mixed media, fiber and sculpture from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Agora, 5500 E. Cheryl Parkway, just two miles south of the Beltline off Fish Hatchery Road.