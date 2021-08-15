Rebelution performs at Berkley’s historic Greek Theatre

Rebelution… wow, what a night at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California! It is an amazing venue and Top Shelf Music was so happy to cover this show on August “Friday the 13th”, 2021 Before a recap, we want to appreciate the amazing William Randolph Hearst Greek Theatre. This is the longest running outdoor amphitheater in the country, which opened on September 24th, 1903. This amphitheater is very similar to Red Rocks in Denver, Colorado: all of the general admission and VIP seats are flat and rocky. There are also old seats with back supports that make you feel like you are in medieval times. Then, at the top, there are grassy fields to lay on, with an amazing view of the stage.