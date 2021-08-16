Barton Inducted Into Dirt Late Model Hall Of Fame
EDITOR’S NOTE: The following article first appeared in The Post-Journal on Oct. 22, 2019, days after Ashville resident and dirt-racing auto racing legend Dick Barton was notified that he would be inducted into the National Dirt Late Model Hall Fame. Although the ceremony was canceled last year due to COVID-19, Barton was finally enshrined on Saturday in Union, Kentucky, so it was deemed appropriate to run the article again.www.post-journal.com
Comments / 0