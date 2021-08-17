At least 16 people shot in 90 minutes in Brooklyn and Queens

Eight people were shot during a large party outside a Bedford-Stuyvesant apartment complex, part of an outburst of gunfire that injured at least 16 in an hour and a half in Brooklyn and Queens.

The eight people -- three men and five women, ranging in age from 18 to 27 years old -- were shot outside the Roosevelt Houses on Dekalb Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. Monday.

They were part of a large party of between 100 and 150 people listening to music outside the city-run housing complex when two men fired multiple shots.

One man was shot in the head and a woman grazed in the face, and both were taken to Kings County Hospital. A man who was shot in the shoulder went to Woodhull Hospital, while a woman shot in the leg was taken to Brookdale University Hospital.

Fifteen people were killed or wounded in 11 separate shooting incidents across New York City on Friday.

At least three others arrived at area hospitals and may have also been struck in the same incident. Two showed up at Kings County Hospital and one at Woodhull.

Two of the bullets went through apartment windows on Dekalb Avenue, though no one inside was struck.

Two suspects fled on foot, and one gun was recovered at the scene.

Police released surveillance video on Monday night of the two men wanted in connection to the shooting.

Police have released video of two men wanted in connection to a shooting during a large party outside a Bedford-Stuyvesant apartment complex.

Four minutes later, a 16-year-old driving a Mercedes Benz 450 was shot in the head, and two other teens in the SUV were also struck, at Atlantic and Schenck avenues in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn.

The teen was driving westbound on Schenck Avenue when another vehicle pulled alongside, and a gunman inside opened fire.

The driver was in critical condition at Brookdale University Hospital, while the two passengers -- a 19-year-old woman shot in the right leg and an 18-year-old grazed in the left arm -- were being treated at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests were made in either of these shootings.

Police are asking for help identifying suspects, and anyone with information is urge to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Counting Monday's incidents, New York City has recorded 28 shooting incidents with 48 victims since Friday.

"The key is more gun arrests," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "We are at the highest level of gun arrests in 25 years. More cooperation between the NYPD and the community to get the information that police need for those prosecutions. The work of the violence interrupters. All these pieces have been working. We are going to apply them constantly, and yes, move officers constantly to where they are needed most. It will not happen overnight. But it will happen. We will turn this tide. There is just no question in my mind."

Other shootings include:

-10:55 p.m. (113 pct) Three men shot on 137-80 Westgate Street in Springfield Gardens, Queens. A 23-year-old shot in the left leg, a 27-year-old shot in the lower back and a 20-year-old shot in the right shoulder. Taken to Jamaica Medical Center in stable condition.

-11:30 p.m. (79 pct) A 32-year-old man shot in the right leg at 35 Nostrand Avenue at the Marcy Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

-12:15 a.m., (102 pct) A 20-year-old was shot in the face at 90-10 101 Avenue in Ozone Park, Queens. Taken to Kings County Hospital.

New York City's indoor vaccine mandate takes effect on Monday as part of Mayor Bill de Blasio's "Key to NYC" plan.

----------